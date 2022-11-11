SABESP ANNOUNCES 3Q22 RESULTS
SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its third quarter results.
The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,987.7 million in 3Q22, up by 16.2% over 3Q21.
Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 4,471.2 million, up by 13.7% over 3Q21.
Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 2,136.2 million, increased by 19.4% over the R$ 1,789.3 million recorded in 3Q21 (R$ 6,861.3 million in the last 12 months).
The Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 35.7% in 3Q22, compared to 34.7% reported in 3Q21 (32.4% in the last 12 months).
Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 45.4% in 3Q22, compared to 44.4% in 3Q21 (40.6% in the last 12 months).
The Company recorded a net income of R$ 1,081.1 million in 3Q22, compared to R$ 468.6 million in 3Q21.
The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br