Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,485 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x2 / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008831

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Assault (x2), Reckless Endangerment (x2), Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Raymond Wescott                                          

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Lavar Ferguson

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Dawn Conway

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Raymond Wescott (58) pointed a loaded crossbow at Lavar Ferguson (45) and another household member. Wescott was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Wescott was lodged at NERCF due to lack of $500 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:    11/14/22 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   NERCF

BAIL: $500 Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x2 / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.