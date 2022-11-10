St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x2 / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008831

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x2), Reckless Endangerment (x2), Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Raymond Wescott

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Lavar Ferguson

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Dawn Conway

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury Barracks

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Raymond Wescott (58) pointed a loaded crossbow at Lavar Ferguson (45) and another household member. Wescott was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Wescott was lodged at NERCF due to lack of $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $500 Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.