St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault x2 / Reckless Endangerment x2 / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008831
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x2), Reckless Endangerment (x2), Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Raymond Wescott
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Lavar Ferguson
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Dawn Conway
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury Barracks
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 10, 2022 at approximately 1011 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported citizen dispute on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Raymond Wescott (58) pointed a loaded crossbow at Lavar Ferguson (45) and another household member. Wescott was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Wescott was lodged at NERCF due to lack of $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $500 Cash or Surety
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.