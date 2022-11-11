OKW’s Smart New MINI-DATA-BOX For Miniaturized Go-Anywhere Electronic Devices

MINI-DATA-BOX is a available in a range of 32 models, for personal, handheld, table-top, wall and pole mounted electronics.

MINI-DATA-BOX can be fast-mounted on walls (with screws) and poles/masts/rails (with cable ties)

MINI-DATA-BOX can be supplied fully customized to your specific requirements

OKW has extended its wide range of sensor enclosures with the launch of tough, elegant new MINI-DATA-BOX.

Our new MINI-DATA-BOX is perfect for today's miniaturized electronics. It has been design specifically for compact electronic devices in breakthrough fields such as IIoT and sensors.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Its different versions, sizes, colors and optional flanges MINI-DATA-BOX offers 32 possible permutations – all available as standard.

Innovative and compact MINI-DATA-BOX is ideal for applications including IoT/IIoT, automation, security and surveillance technology, environmental monitoring, measurement and control, smart logistics, peripherals, interfaces and ICT. Its small size also makes it suitable for wearable electronics.

MINI-DATA-BOX can be specified in two shapes: Square and Edge (rectangular), either with or without flanges for screws and cable ties, enabling fast mounting to walls, ceilings, rails and masts.

Each enclosure offers plenty of flat surfaces for interfaces. The lids have distinctive bevelled corners – a ‘diamond cut’ design which reduces weight and further enhances the housings’ stylish, modern aesthetics.

The lid and base feature an all-round tongue-and-groove joint for added strength. They are assembled with tamperproof Torx screws, a key requirement for medical electronics. IP 65 ingress protection is optional. Inside, there are fixing supports for PCBs and components in both the top and bottom sections. Alternatively, potting of electronic assemblies is possible.

MINI-DATA-BOX can be specified in plan sizes 1.57” x 1.57”, 1.96” x 1.96”, 1.57” x 2.36” and 1.96” x 2.76” – all of which are available in two heights (0.59” and 0.78”). The enclosures are molded from UV-stable and flame-resistant ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in a choice of two standard colors, traffic white (RAL 9016) and anthracite gray (RAL 7016). Custom colors are available on request.

Accessories include seals for IP 65 ingress protection and non-slip feet for desktop use.

OKW can supply MINI-DATA-BOX fully customized. Services include CNC machining, RFI/EMI shielding, lacquering, laser marking, printing of legends and logos, and installation/assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
MINI-DATA-BOX Compact Electronic Enclosures

