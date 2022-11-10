Media Advisory: Baltimore City District Court Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its seventh anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 10, 2022

Baltimore City District Court Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its seventh anniversary

The District Court in Baltimore City will celebrate Veterans Day and the seventh anniversary of its Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) with a luncheon for veterans and a program featuring keynote speaker Brigadier General Peter J. Whalen, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command. Whalen has served in various roles in his 33-year military career, including serving as a U.S. Amy Reserve platoon leader, company commander, military intelligence detachment commander, and military intelligence group commander.

Local veterans will be recognized by the District Court in Baltimore City for their military service and for their participation in the VTC program on Tuesday, November 15, at a celebration presided over by Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein. Veterans will be joined by judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and community partners. Veterans Day is November 11 and an official court holiday when courts in Maryland are closed.

Judge Weinstein, a U.S. Army veteran, founded VTC in October of 2015 as a comprehensive, court-supervised, and voluntary treatment-based program for veterans charged with misdemeanor and concurrent jurisdiction felonies in the District Court. Approximately 100 veterans have completed the VTC program to date. The VTC program’s mission is to serve the community and increase public safety by integrating a coordinated treatment response for veterans with substance use disorders and/or mental health issues.

WHAT: Baltimore City District Court Veterans Treatment Court celebration

WHEN: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Media photo availability 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The VTC docket starts at 1 p.m. and no cameras will be allowed once the docket begins.

WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

Eastside District Courthouse, Courtroom 7

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, Md. 21213

WHO: Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland

Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland

Hon. Geoffrey G. Hengerer, administrative judge, District Court in Baltimore City

Hon. Judge Halee F. Weinstein, senior judge, District Court in Baltimore City, presiding

Brigadier General Peter Whalen, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

United States Department of Veterans Affairs

United Way of Central Maryland

Warrior Canine Connection

Baltimore City VTC program participants

The use of cameras inside the courtroom will be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the veterans with Judge Weinstein in front of the military flags inside the courtroom as well as photograph the service dog training program. However, pictures are not permitted while the judge is presiding over the VTC docket on the bench. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video outside of the courtroom, but those requests must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.

WATCH THE JUDICIARY VIDEOS: To learn more about VTC and its mission, go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibUut-MA_jY and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN2cHF_GbnU&t=2s

