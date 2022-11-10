Demographic statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-September 2022 decreased by 5,400 from end-June to 671,900, mainly attributable to a drop in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (357,200) accounting for 53.2% of the total.

A total of 1,038 live births were delivered in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 51 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 564 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 119.0, corresponding to 119.0 male babies per 100 female babies. In the first three quarters of 2022, a total of 3,203 live births were recorded, down by 531 year-on-year.

Mortality decreased by 77 quarter-to-quarter to 562 in the third quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (197), Diseases of the Circulatory System (122) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (94). In the first three quarters of 2022, mortality totalled 1,814, an increase of 102 year-on-year.

In the third quarter of 2022, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (619) and individuals newly granted right of abode (132) increased by 126 and 6 respectively quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at end-period (153,841) dropped by 8,550.

A total of 502 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the third quarter, down by 147 quarter-to-quarter. In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 1,968 cases of marriage registration, a decrease of 497 year-on-year.