Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,491 in the last 365 days.

Demographic statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-September 2022 decreased by 5,400 from end-June to 671,900, mainly attributable to a drop in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (357,200) accounting for 53.2% of the total.

A total of 1,038 live births were delivered in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 51 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 564 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 119.0, corresponding to 119.0 male babies per 100 female babies. In the first three quarters of 2022, a total of 3,203 live births were recorded, down by 531 year-on-year.

Mortality decreased by 77 quarter-to-quarter to 562 in the third quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (197), Diseases of the Circulatory System (122) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (94). In the first three quarters of 2022, mortality totalled 1,814, an increase of 102 year-on-year.

In the third quarter of 2022, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (619) and individuals newly granted right of abode (132) increased by 126 and 6 respectively quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at end-period (153,841) dropped by 8,550.

A total of 502 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the third quarter, down by 147 quarter-to-quarter. In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 1,968 cases of marriage registration, a decrease of 497 year-on-year.

You just read:

Demographic statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.