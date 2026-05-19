UTM and Melco co-organise Melco Day to promote Industry-Academia Integration and Cultivate Talents for Cultural and Tourism Industry

MACAU, May 19 - On 8 May 2026, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment co-organised Melco Day at the university’s Taipa Campus. Centred on the theme “Meet the Melco CEO – Mr. Lawrence Ho”, the event serves as a platform for university-enterprise exchange and talent recruitment, further advancing industry-academia integration within the cultural and tourism sector. More than 200 participants, including Melco management members and UTM faculty and students, attended the event.

The event kicked off with an insightful presentation by Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Chairman and CEO of Melco. She provided an overview of Melco’s development journey, business portfolio and core brand strengths, enabling participants to gain in-depth insights into Melco’s corporate culture, development vision and operational framework. In the subsequent industry-academia dialogue, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco, and UTM Rector Fanny Vong, engaged in in-depth sharing exchanges covering cultural and tourism industry trends and high-calibre talent cultivation, sharing valuable industry experience and forward-looking development insights. The student interaction session was vibrant and engaging. Students raised proactive questions regarding academic planning, career development and industry prospects. Mr. Ho shared his personal development and corporate management experience, offering thoughtful advice and invaluable career guidance to help participating students clarify their development directions.

To bridge the gap between campus and the workplace, industry engagement sessions and recruitment booths were set up at the venue, with on-site interviews arranged for participants. Many students seized the opportunity to actively communicate with representatives from Melco’s various business units and enthusiastically participate in interviews, facilitating precise talent matching between the university and the enterprise.

The event further strengthened the long-standing partnership between UTM and Melco, broadening students’ industry exposure and career prospects. Moving forward, both parties will continue to deepen industry-academia cooperation, optimise talent cultivation models, and jointly nurture more outstanding professionals for Macao’s cultural and tourism industry, driving its high-quality and sustainable development.