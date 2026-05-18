Rector of University of Barcelona visits UM to strengthen collaboration

MACAU, May 18 - A delegation led by Joan Guàrdia Olmos, rector of the University of Barcelona, visited the University of Macau (UM) and was warmly received by Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins of UM. The aim of the visit was to strengthen the existing partnership between the two universities to foster deeper collaboration in areas of mutual strategic interest.

Song said that this visit marks a significant step forward in UM’s collaboration with leading European institutions. He added that strengthening ties with the University of Barcelona will create new opportunities for student and faculty exchange, joint research projects, and academic engagement, thereby promoting UM’s internationalisation strategy and expanding its global academic network.

This visit is a reciprocal trip following the UM delegation’s visit to the University of Barcelona earlier this year in April. Based on the consensus reached during the meeting, the two parties held in-depth discussions on talent development frameworks in key disciplines such as information science and biomedical sciences. They agreed to build upon the existing student exchange programme and explore more in-depth, sustained collaboration models. They also agreed to establish regular academic exchange mechanisms to ensure a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership.

During the visit, Song gave the delegation an overview of the university’s development, educational achievements, strategies, and vision during a tour of the University Gallery. The delegation then visited the Super Intelligent Computing Center, where Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, presented UM’s High Performance Computing Cluster and the university’s research strengths in cutting-edge fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, and computational science. At the Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Christian Montag, associate director of the Institute of Collaborative Innovation, explained how UM has achieved interdisciplinary research breakthroughs in areas such as brain-inspired artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction by integrating multidimensional big data with psychology and neuroscience. The delegation was impressed by UM’s research facilities and interdisciplinary achievements. Both parties exchanged views on potential collaborations in emerging technology fields and agreed to further explore joint research initiatives and talent development frameworks.

The University of Barcelona delegation included Raul Ramos Lobo, vice rector; Ander Errasti Lopez, head of the Office of the Rector’s Team; Sergi Martinez Rigol, director of Internationalization and Students Area; and Lluna Baltasar Comellas, head of Institutional Relations and Protocol. UM representatives also involved in the guest reception included Zhou Jiantao, director of the Research Services and Knowledge Transfer Office; and Wang Chunming, director of the Global Affairs Office.