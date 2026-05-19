IAM sets up dedicated webpage of “Municipal Affairs in Service to the Public” to open up service channel and jointly build liveable Macao

MACAU, May 19 - To further deepen the dissemination of governance information, optimise the experience of municipal services and open up a channel for the public to participate in urban governance, IAM will add a new dedicated webpage called “Municipal Affairs in Service to the Public” to its website (www.iam.gov.mo) from 19 May onwards. This new webpage is a “people-centric” information platform built to provide convenience for the public, which comprehensively shows the latest updates and results of municipal work and actively promotes the development of refined and intelligent urban governance, so as to facilitate the construction of a liveable Macao.

Municipal services are closely linked to the daily lives of the public and constitute a fundamental pillar for improving the quality of the city and building a beautiful and liveable environment. For a long time, IAM has steadfastly adhered to the governance philosophy of “being people-centric and prioritising services”. It has always prioritised the needs of the public, listened to the opinions and requests of the various sectors of the community and actively responded to the population’s needs related to their livelihoods. Meanwhile, IAM has continuously leveraged the functionalities brought about by technological innovation to optimise the procedures of its administrative services and promote the transformation and upgrade of the municipal management system by implementing refined management, intelligent service and efficient procedures. IAM accomplishes the various municipal services with diligence as it strives for excellence, meticulousness and practicality when attending to every issue related to people’s livelihoods, and aims to create a modernised municipal service system more aligned with the sentiments and needs of the public.

The mentioned dedicated webpage will be closely linked to the core needs of the public’s daily lives. It will encompass the content of multiple facets of municipal services and fully cover the public’s needs in their daily lives. The dedicated webpage will focus on important areas such as cleanliness and hygiene of the community environment, food safety surveillance, operation management and facility improvement for markets and hawkers, urban greening and ecological conservation, planning and construction of leisure areas, organisation of cultural and recreational activities and other public services providing convenience for the public. Updates on municipal services, policies and measures, future development plans and work results will be systematically disseminated on this page in a clear, straightforward and timely manner for the public to learn about the progress of municipal work items, thus reinforcing the openness, transparency, convenience and accessibility of municipal services.

In the future, IAM will continue to uphold its core principles, pay close attention to the public’s needs regarding their livelihoods, and continuously optimise the service content and functionality of the dedicated webpage. IAM will also continue to collaborate with all sectors of society and work together with them to enhance urban governance, and steadily advance the various work items in the construction of a liveable city. IAM will join hands with the public to actualise the new vision of a beautiful Macao with modernised, high-quality and sustainable development, and work towards offering more convenient municipal services and a better urban life for the public.