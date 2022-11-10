Tap Siac Craft Market inaugurates next Thursday featuring over 100 cultural and creative stalls for two consecutive weeks

MACAU, November 10 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 17 to 20 November and from 24 to 27 November at Tap Siac Square. The opening ceremony will be held at 6pm on 17 November (Thursday), featuring singer Rocky Chan as a performing guest. All are welcome to participate in this cultural and creative feast.

Hong Kong singer Rocky Chan is the lead singer of the band “KillerSoap”, which has released 8 albums over the years. In 2014, he won the “Golden Song Award of the Year” with the song “Half Moon Serenade” in season 3 of The Voice of China. He served as a mentor in JiangXi TV’s The Playlist, Mask Singer, and Sing Cantonese, and participated in the “Digital Communication Ceremony” held by People Digital and other variety shows.

The “Tap Siac Craft Market” will be held from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks, four days a week, with over 100 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls. The event features Macao’s well-known intellectual property and design brands which contain elements of local cultural heritage, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Moreover, there will be creative food stalls and music performances presented by singers from Macao and Mainland China.

In addition, a number of creative handicraft workshops will be held during the event, including workshops for families. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will lose their place and be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration fees will not be refunded. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants at the venue 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier to be assigned a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to make the registration and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on-site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue. In addition, all participants of the workshops must present one of the following documents: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days (self-paid). Otherwise, their eligibility will be declined and the fees will not be refunded.