Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of T Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:13 am, members of the Third District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the 700 block of T Street, Northwest, to investigate. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Stephon Jenkins, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested 36-year-old Christopher Clanton, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder-Felony Murder.

