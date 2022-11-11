Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Global Sale of Luxury Properties to Sell Live at Sotheby’s New York this December

1 Auditorium Circle 100 Further Lane Widi Reserve 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane 27 Mott Lane

The sale includes offerings spanning North America, Europe, and the Caribbean, marking some of the first properties to ever gavel at the auction house.

We’re honored to host our Global Sale at Sotheby’s New York, offering our sellers and agents the opportunity to be among the first to ever sell a property live with a brand as famed as Sotheby’s.” — Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its Global Sale lineup of over $385 million of luxury properties spanning the globe. The majority are offered No Reserve and closing live at Sotheby’s New York on 14 December, becoming some of the first-ever properties to gavel at the brand’s York Avenue headquarters. Buyers may also place bids digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, from anywhere in the world.

“We’re honored to host our Global Sale property exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York City, offering our sellers and listing agents the opportunity to be among the first to ever sell a property live with a brand as famed as Sotheby’s,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers.

The firm’s most highly anticipated and largest event of the year, the 30-plus properties hand-picked for inclusion represent some of the finest luxury real estate offerings in the world, now also positioned alongside the finest art and luxury goods via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house.

Properties are simultaneously showcased on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional preview events in London, Dubai, and Hong Kong, as well as on display at Sotheby’s New York during Luxury Week, a sale series showcasing the best of the best in each discipline, elevates luxury to the level of art, and includes jewelry, watches, collector cars, designer handbags, sneakers, wine, and more. This exhibition is open for viewing 30 November–7 December with a VIP Event on 29 November—all at Sotheby’s New York.

“As the industry leader, we’ve admired Sotheby's brand recognition and prestige for many years. And now, we not only share that brand, but are also having our property exhibitions gavel live at their flagship gallery in New York,” said Laura Brady, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision with Sotheby’s, and we look forward to continuing to service all brands and clients worldwide, now with additional resources and reach.”

Offerings include a Hamptons estate designed with Norman Jaffe’s signature attention; a North Carolina home featured in Architectural Digest; an expansive estate in Houston’s Piney Point Village; a sustainable development opportunity, Widi Reserve, located North East of Bali; and five meticulously landscaped acres in the exclusive gated Blackhawk Country Club community.

Featured Properties Include:

• 100 Further Lane | East Hampton, NY

This Norman Jaffe home is situated on three acres in East Hampton, the perfect year-round destination. 100 Further Lane will auction in cooperation with listing agent Rebekah Baker of Sotheby's International Realty. The property is currently listed for $27.5 million with No Reserve, and bidding is scheduled to be held on 6–14 December.

Natural wood, high ceilings, and sunlight run throughout the living areas, contemporary kitchen, and four bedrooms. Each bedroom is set in a separate wing with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The open living and dining rooms offer a look out onto the lawns and the entertaining areas flow through the main level from the study to the eat-in chef’s kitchen. Outside is an in-ground pool and tennis court. Norman Jaffe’s signature attention to detail can be seen throughout this Hampton estate, located just minutes from East Hampton town center. This modern oasis is unlike any other East Hampton property, sitting about three acres of land with central AC, a detached garage, and extensive lawn.

• 1 Auditorium Circle | Wrightsville Beach, NC

Formerly featured as a “Property of the Month” in Architectural Digest, 1 Auditorium Circle is a modern marvel of engineering. The 8,622-square-foot contemporary waterfront resort residence will auction in cooperation with listing agents Nick Phillips and Sam Crittendenr of Landmark Sotheby's International Realty. The property is currently listed for $13.9 million with No Reserve, and bidding is scheduled to be held on 9–14 December.

Located on Harbor Island, nestled between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, this timeless property showcases the vistas surrounding it. Inspired by tropical modernism designs by Hawaiian Modern Architect, Vladimir Ossipoff with a timeless mid-century flair, the architecturally exposed structural steel, cast-in-place concrete, and Fleetwood fenestration form a stunning canvas for truly luxurious fixtures and finishes. No expense has been spared with eco-friendly design decisions, including the Geothermal Mechanical System, built indoors to last for years to come, Crestron Home Automation, and Photovoltaic System. Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between indoors and out, embracing the landscape and seashore from every room.

Designed for recreation, the polished concrete floors of the interior pair with Ipe ceilings, and architecturally sawn white oak and American walnut wall panels inlaid with African Wenge. Exquisite entertaining spaces are rivaled only by the views beyond them. The ground-level aquatics center provides the perfect setting for a dip in the 25-meter negative edge lap pool, heated for year-round comfort, while the rooftop terrace offers a space for relaxation and stunning sunset views. The North Carolina coast grants more than just sweeping ocean views: a private deep-water marina and boathouse constructed of structural steel, concrete, and Ipe make for a golden ticket to the best of seaside living. A fifty-foot floating dock awaits a yacht, with a 24,000-pound boat lift and ample dockage for auxiliary watercraft.

• 27 Mott Lane | Houston, TX

A nature-lover’s paradise awaits at this elegant estate that is tucked away in Houston’s Piney Point Village. 27 Mott Lane will auction in cooperation with listing agent Bobby Frank of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. The property is currently listed for $27.5 million with No Reserve, and bidding is scheduled to be held on 8–14 December.

A view of Buffalo Bayou is rivaled by the estate’s contemporary steel, concrete, zinc, and glass by architects Stern & Bucek. Enter the grand entry’s reception area and floor-to-ceiling wall of windows overlooking a lake-like water inlet and the estate’s five-acre wildlife reserve. View Houston’s native plant life and woodland deity from every room, framed by windows that bathe finishes and design in natural light. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen, featuring an onyx island flanked by cabinetry of zebra and limba wood. The formal dining room opens fully to a balcony overlooking the wooded ravine and saltwater lap pool below.

• Widi Reserve | North East of Bali

Sustainable development lies at the heart of the Widi Reserve and the 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) available for potential eco-conscious and gentle build-outs, be it for a significant resort business for commercial use or a tropical hideaway for personal use. This rare opportunity will auction in cooperation with JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group. Never Before Listed for Sale, the offering is selling with No Reserve, and bidding is scheduled to be held on 8–14 December.

“Every billionaire can own a private island; but only one can own this exclusive opportunity spread across 100+ islands,” said Charlie Smith, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Executive Vice President, EMEA. “We’re presenting a prime opportunity for any discerning buyer in the world to participate in the conservation and development of one of the most pristine areas on earth—all available for your bid price.”

A once-in-a-generation opportunity to conserve and sustainably develop one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems—the Widi Reserve—by acquiring interests in PT. Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII) awaits. LII has spent several years carefully master-planning, designing and licensing one of the most environmentally sensitive low density luxury resort and residency developments in the world in partnership with world-renowned architect and hotel designer, Bill Bensley. While Indonesian law does not permit for private ownership of islands, shares in a business with development rights can be sold to anyone.

Located in far East Indonesia in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the Widi Reserve is a coral atoll archipelago boasting 100-plus uninhabited, pristine tropical islands fringed by 150 kilometers of powder white sand beaches, thriving coral reefs, and private, deep-sea, nutrient-rich waters. This island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left on earth and an animal kingdom of epic proportions, home to hundreds of rare and endangered species including Blue Whales, Whale Sharks, 600 documented species of marine mammals, fish, birds, insects and lizards, and species yet to be discovered. Separated not only by space and time, but by extraordinary natural beauty and total privacy, it is one of the most breathtaking properties anywhere on Earth. Set within the 315,000-hectare (780,000-acre) Marine Protected Area, 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of rainforests, mangroves, turquoise lagoons, lakes, and beaches await for potential eco-conscious development. With a vision for private members, special guests, and top conservationists wishing to experience one of earth’s last great wildernesses, the Widi Reserve is a secluded, other-worldly paradise.

• 255 West 3300 North | Provo, UT

Set against a backdrop of mountain peaks and sky, this property will auction in cooperation with Rand Holley of Trh Property Group LLC. Currently listed for $17 million with No Reserve, bidding is scheduled to be held on 7–14 December.

This estate is a combination of style and craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the Château de Versailles in France this neo-baroque chateau captures the imagination the moment you enter the sycamore-lined drive. On 4.34 acres of land, 255 West 3300 North Street boasts ten bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two three-quarter bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. The home brags vaulted truss ceilings with mezzanine over the great room, a grand serpentine staircase, engaged columns, and French doors. Inside, discover seven fireplaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and abundant natural light throughout. The primary suite has 2 fireplaces, a jetted tub, sauna, and his/her walk in closets. Outside you can find a full-size tennis court, seven outdoor patios, landscaped lawns, two fountains, two koi ponds, a gazebo, and a well. The property contains five garage spaces and a two-bedroom separate apartment.

The classically designed interior is filled with natural light, from the gourmet chef’s kitchen to the living area with a vaulted beam ceiling. Enjoy the views from one of the outdoor patios, or take a dip in the full-size pool beneath a retractable glass ceiling. Enjoy the landscaped grounds or play a game of tennis on your own full-size court.

• 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane | East Bay Area, CA

An estate beyond compare, 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane sits at the easternmost point of the exclusive gated Blackhawk Country Club. Custom-designed and rebuilt in 2021, the estate will auction in cooperation with listing agent Debi DiCello of Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco Brokerage. The property is currently listed for $14 million with No Reserve, and bidding is scheduled to be held on 7–14 December.

Five meticulously landscaped acres and unobstructed views of Mount Diablo paint a picturesque backdrop for the 10,000-plus-square-feet of living space, including an expansive five-bedroom main home plus detached one-bedroom guest home. Custom-designed and rebuilt in 2021, this estate spares no luxury, from the elegant finishes throughout to the eco-friendly upgrades such as solar power for the entire property. Explore endless flagstone patios between the heated mountain-view loggia, flexible outdoor entertaining spaces, and the infinity-edge saltwater pool. The private putting green allows tee practice before visiting Blackhawk’s two championship courses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, especially after their many successes in California and to the added exposure surrounding their Global Sale,” stated seller, Cindy Thompson. “I’m eager for a global audience of high-net-worth buyers to see how exquisite the property is first- hand. We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity and await the pay off come auction day.”

Additional Global Sale Properties Include:

• 11 Malukai Lane #1 | Maui, HI

Bid 9–14 December

Listed for $3.95M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Dave Richardson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

• 114 Camp Street #500 & #600 | San Antonio, TX

Bid 7–14 December

Listed for $7.25M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Michael Reisor of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

• 1233 Shady Oaks Lane | Westover Hills, Fort Worth, TX

Bid 6–14 December

Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Ben Frederick of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

• Sky Island Estate, 3601 South River Parkway, #3101 | Portland, OR

Bid 7–14 December

Listed for $5.999M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Kate Williams of Rose City Realty Group and Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties

• 4458 Park Island Road | Charleston, SC

Bid 7–14 December

Listed for $6.5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Krista Teffeau Barnes and John Teffeau of The Brokerage, LLC

• 568 Viejo Road | Carmel, CA

Bid 8–14 December

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Laura Warren of Sotheby’s International Realty

• 57 etc al. Boetzberg Ea | St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Bid 9–14 December

Listed for $8M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Rhea Abramson and Honnie Edwards of Calabash Real Estate

• 8106 Overlake Drive West | Medina, WA

Bid 7–14 December

Listed for $5.85M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Becky Gray of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty

• Calle Reposo 134 | Ibiza, Spain

Bid 1–14 December

Listed for €4.5M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €2.5M–€4M.

In cooperation with Richard Lacey and Alessandro Civera of The Richard Lacey Group

• Sky-Ha House | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid 2–14 December

Listed for $1.8M. Reserve $750K.

In cooperation with Verónica Cordova of Riviera Maya Sotheby’s International Realty

• Chalet Baloo & Chalet Le Nid | Courchevel, France

Bid 5–14 December

Listed for €3.36M with Reserve. Pre-Sale Estimate €1.5M–€2.5M.

In cooperation with Jérôme Lagoutte and Arnaud Gourdet of Savills Courchevel

• 1482 Austin Conolly Drive | Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Bid 9–14 December

Listed for $7.749M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Patty Nugent and Jonathan Sparrow of Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty

• Trinity Villa | Tryall Club, Jamaica

Bid 7–14 December

Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Nora Johnson of Michael Saunders & Company

• 623 Tyner Way | North Lake Tahoe, NV

Bid 9–14 December

Listed for $5.89M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Trevor Anderson of Lakeshore Realty

More properties in Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Global Sale will be announced later this month, and including offerings in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Spain, Panama, Canada, Anguilla, New York, Utah, Texas, New Jersey, and Missouri.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.