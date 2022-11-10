Dallas Parks & Recreation and Texas Trees Foundation staff, along with community volunteers helped with the planting. 50 trees were planted at Glendale Park on Tuesday, November 1.

Glendale Park received 50 new trees through Dallas Park and Rec’s Branching Out Program, creating healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks.

We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.” — Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo link: https://tinyurl.com/28vy6ff8

Photo Credit: Texas Trees Foundation

Media Contact: Kristy Offenburger, (469) 859-1979, kristy@texastrees.org

Glendale Park Receives New Trees Thanks to Arbor Day Foundation and Edward Jones 50 trees were planted at Glendale Park to provide shade and increase Dallas’ tree canopy coverage

Glendale Park received 50 new trees as part of Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out Program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks. The planting was sponsored by Texas Trees Foundation, Edward Jones, and The Arbor Day Foundation – the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

Financial services firm Edward Jones sponsored the event in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to help establish the Glendale Park area tree canopy in Dallas. Edward Jones’ Corporate Citizenship program is committed to enriching the lives of their clients, associates and communities while caring for the planet. Tree planting complements these core values.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and the Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out program, visit www.texastrees.org and www.dallasparks.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees. You can also follow Dallas Park & Recreation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/dallasparkrec, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DallasParkRec/, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dallasparkrec.

###

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones has consistently been ranked among the best companies to work for by FORTUNE magazine, and our employees tend to stay with us for years. As a privately-owned company, Edward Jones has a very personal feel that's almost like family. Out of our partnership structure grows a spirit of collaboration. We have a shared focused on doing what's best for our clients, our communities and one another.