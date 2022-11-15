BTP Automation Partners with Uniglobe Travel Partners on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) Uniglobe Travel Partners based in Newnan, Georgia.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, sustainability performance visibility, and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Uniglobe Travel Partners can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
“Uniglobe Travel is on a mission to enhance travel programs through embracing leading travel tools and proactive “Second-Mile” concierge support. This partnership with BTP Automation will enable our customers to streamline the hotel RFP process with a proactive AI technology as well as receive real-time analytics surrounding their hotel program.”, said Michael Hicks, EVP Client Success. “ This is exactly the tool we were looking for in solving the tedious process of keeping up with our customers' numerous preferred rates. It will lead to additional savings our customers are looking for in a successfully managed travel program.
"It is incredibly exciting to have the pleasure of adding the Uniglobe team to our growing TMC Partnership Community. The Uniglobe partnership is key for both our organizations to bring innovation to their customers at a critical time in managing their corporate hotel programs post-pandemic. ”, said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
About Uniglobe Travel Partners
Uniglobe Travel Partners (UTP) is passionate about enhancing global travel programs by offering scalable, customizable travel technology combined with “Second-Mile” concierge travel support. Uniglobe Travel Partners has been supporting organizations since 1977 through a collaborative, proactive approach and is one of the leading members of the Uniglobe Travel network. The Uniglobe Travel network has over 600 locations globally and is one of the top 10 largest TMC networks in the World.
For more information, visit https://atl.uniglobetravelpartners.com
Annette Cumming
BTP Automation
annette@btpautomation.com