Overnight Closures, New Traffic Pattern for CC-215 in Northwest Valley

Las Vegas, Nev. – Traffic on CC-215 will be shifted into a new configuration near U.S. 95 as construction in the Centennial Bowl interchange continues. The shift requires an overnight closure of CC-215 in both directions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

Upcoming closures:

  • Eastbound CC-215 between N. Durango Dr. to N. Jones Blvd. – closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16.
  • Westbound CC-215 – closed at Tenaya Way to N. Durango Dr. from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16.
  • Sky Pointe Dr. ramp – closed from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16.
  • North U.S. 95 to west CC-215 ramp – closed from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16.

Traffic pattern change:

  • Eastbound CC-215 will shift to a new alignment at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16.
  • Ramp at Sky Pointe Dr. will not accept eastbound CC-215 traffic during construction of a new bridge structure at John Hubert Dr. to support the next phase of construction.

Appropriate detours will be in place. Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

