Forte International Music Competition: Deadline Extended through Nov 20
Forte International Music Competition is open to piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and vocalists, ages 4 - 35.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly anticipated 2022-2023 Forte International Music Competition that is expected to attract many talented musicians from around the world is about to begin. If you are interested, the deadline for registration has been just extended through November 20th.
Forte International Music Competition is an annual event open to piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and vocalists of all nationalities, ages 4 - 35. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event where you will get valuable feedback from distinguished judges at every round of the competition, have a chance to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, and win numerous prizes and cash awards including grand prize of $1,000. We are also excited to offer competitors recognition prize awards from iClassical Academy, the world’s leading online classical music learning platform offering a vast collection of online classical music learning courses with more than 60 renowned teachers & instructors.
Deadline to apply:
November 20
Competition Dates:
1) December 3 - 4, 2022 | Online
Preliminary and Semi-Final rounds of the competition are expected to take place online (just provide a link to your video recording in the online Entry Form during registration).
2) February 4, 2023 | Live
Final Round at Carnegie Hall
We are pleased to announce that we will hold the Final Round live at Carnegie Hall, featuring finalists of the Forte International Music Competition.
Interview with Forte International:
Get additional insight about the event by reading recent interview with President and Vice President of Forte International here: https://iclassical-academy.com/forte-international-competition
More info:
https://fortemusicart.org/competition
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is also pleased to offer educational Master Classes conducted by internationally recognized musicians and distinguished judges of Forte International Music Competition. Master Classes will be offered for Voice and Piano and will be conducted virtually on January 21, 2023.
More info:
https://fortemusicart.org/master-classes
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization inspired by the power of music and dedicated to the discovery and development of the talented musicians through competitions, festivals, and other performing opportunities.
Whether it's online, virtually, or live at Carnegie Hall, hurry to be a part of the 2022-2023 Season and join in sharing the common passion for music and love for the world of the performing arts!
Viktoria Kurbatskaya
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals
