Forte International Music Competition: Deadline Extended through Nov 15
Forte International Music Competition is open to piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and vocalists, ages 4 - 35.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly anticipated 11th Anniversary of the Forte International Music Competition that is expected to attract many talented musicians from around the world is about to begin.
Forte International Music Competition is an annual event open to piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and vocalists of all nationalities, ages 4 - 35. If you have not registered yet, the deadline has been just extended through November 15th. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event and get valuable feedback from distinguished judges at every round of the competition and win numerous prizes (including certificates, medals, trophies, etc.) and cash awards including grand prize of $1,000. Plus, enjoy an opportunity to perform live at the Winner's Concert at Carnegie Hall. This year, we are also excited to offer all participants a free subscription to iClassical Academy, the world’s leading online classical music learning platform offering a vast collection of online classical music learning courses with more than 60 renowned teachers & instructors.
Deadline to apply:
November 15, 2021
Competition Dates:
1) December 4 - 5, 2021 | Online
Preliminary and Semi-Final rounds of the competition are expected to take place online (just provide a link to your video recording in the online Entry Form during registration).
2) December 11, 2021 | Virtually
Final Round will take place virtually via Zoom or a similar platform.
3) February 5, 2022 | Live
Winner’s Concert at Carnegie Hall
We are pleased to announce that we will hold the Winner’s Concert at Carnegie Hall, featuring finalists of the Forte International Music Competition.
Interview with Forte International:
Get additional insight about the event by reading recent interview with President and Vice President of Forte International here: https://iclassical-academy.com/forte-international-competition
More info:
https://fortemusicart.org/competition
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is also pleased to offer educational Master Classes conducted by internationally recognized musicians and distinguished judges of Forte International Music Competition. Master Classes will be offered for Voice and Piano and will be conducted virtually on January 23, 2022.
More info:
https://fortemusicart.org/master-classes
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization inspired by the power of music and dedicated to the discovery and development of the talented musicians through competitions, festivals, and other performing opportunities.
Whether it's online, virtually, or live at Carnegie Hall, hurry to be a part of the 2021-2022 Season and join in sharing the common passion for music and love for the world of the performing arts!
Viktoria Kurbatskaya
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Forte International Music Competition Highlights