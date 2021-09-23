Forte International Music Competition: New 2021-2022 Season is Officially Open
Forte International Music Competition is an annual event open to piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, and vocalists of all nationalities, ages 4 - 35.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly anticipated 11th Anniversary of the Forte International Music Competition that is expected to attract many talented musicians of different ages from around the world is about to begin.
It begins with an easy registration process online via redesigned and optimized website to help improve the user’s experience. As part of the competition, participants receive valuable feedback from the distinguished judges at every round of the competition and outstanding musicians and their teachers are recognized with certificates, medals, trophies, cash prizes, and other special awards. Additional awards include a free subscription with iClassical Academy, the world’s leading online classical music learning platform, First Prize Award trophy and check for $150 presented to the highest scoring competitor within each age category, and a Platinum Award and check for $1,000 presented to one competitor with best musical, technical, and artistic ability across all age categories. Please see the website for a full list of prizes and awards. Above all, competitors learn to better understand, perform, and enjoy music.
Due to COVID-19, Preliminary and Semi-Final rounds of the competition will take place online on December 4th-5th, 2021. Final Round will be conducted virtually on December 11th, followed by Winner’s Concert live at Carnegie Hall on February 5th, 2022.
The Early Bird deadline is October 15th. If you need more time to apply you can do so by November 10th. Get ready and apply today!
More info: https://fortemusicart.org/competition
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is also pleased to offer educational Master Classes conducted by internationally recognized musicians and distinguished judges of Forte International Music Competition. Master Classes will be offered for Voice and Piano and will be conducted virtually on January 23, 2022.
More info: https://fortemusicart.org/master-classes
Forte International Music Competition and Festivals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization inspired by the power of music and dedicated to the discovery and development of the talented musicians through competitions, festivals, and other performing opportunities.
Whether it's online, virtually, or live at Carnegie Hall, hurry to be a part of the 2021-2022 Season and join in sharing the common passion for music and love for the world of the performing arts!
More info: https://fortemusicart.org
Forte International Music Competition Highlights