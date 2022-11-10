5+ Acre Jack’s Peak Estate in Carmel, California to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Built on a tranquil and private meadow Contemporary style home built in 2015 3 bedrooms with 3 full & 1 half bathrooms Minutes from downtown Carmel and Monterey

The three-bedroom home at 568 Viejo Road sits on 5+ acres of private Jacks Peak land with ocean and mountain views for miles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3,361-square-foot, three-bedroom home on five acres of Jacks Peak land will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Laura Warren of Sotheby’s International Realty, Carmel. Currently listed for $4 million, the property will go to auction on December 2nd and will sell to the highest bidder once auction closes on December 14th. Bidding will occur via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

You will find this private home perfectly situated between the artistic community of Carmel-by-the-sea and the popular coastal town of Monterey. Carmel is best known for its pristine beaches, first-rate dining, shopping, and charming inns. It is a haven for visitors and locals alike. Art lovers find Carmel a welcome escape as it boasts numerous galleries as well as some of the most romantic scenery in the world. Monterey, one of the best places to view wildlife, is one of the largest sanctuaries in the country for marine life. Full of lush, dramatic scenery, Monterey is the perfect spot to spot whales, sea otters, and migrating birds. From famous writers’ haunts to Spanish Missions, the history here is just as fascinating as the geography. Aside from the epic scenery, there are limitless opportunities for outdoor recreation, including world-class golf, shopping, kayaking, hiking, and much more.

The best of everything awaits you at 568 Viejo Road on Jacks Peak. Stunning views of the ocean, sky, forest, and mountains are just the beginning of this 5-acre property. Beautiful, contemporary home pairs charm and modern living with lush views from every window and skylight. Situated on a fenced meadow, this property defines tranquility and privacy yet the convenient and central location is minutes from town. The recent addition of the gorgeous main bedroom retreat, entry, and living room take advantage of sweeping bay views during the day and the distant twinkle of the city at night. Lovely landscaping and a rock garden surround the home and fire pit. Decks on both sides of the house for dining in a park-like setting or stargazing. Pristine three-car garage. Versatile shed for your hobbies. Amenities include a private well, generator, surge protectors, dual furnaces, sprinkler system in and out, zoned for horses, and more.

While the home is nestled on five-plus acres of secluded real estate, the location of 568 Viejo Road could not be more central for those looking to take full advantage of everything the Central Coast has to offer. The home is located seven minutes (3.3 miles) from Monterey Regional Airport, 10 minutes from Downtown Monterey, 10 minutes from Carmel-By-The-Sea; 40 minutes (27 miles) from Big Sur, two hours from Paso Robles, and only two hours from San Francisco.

568 Viejo Road is available for showings daily 1-4 PM & by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

