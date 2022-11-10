Modern Luxury Home on Shady Oaks Country Club Golf Course to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Designed to maximize light and golf course views Three levels of indoor-outdoor living with expansive views Two lower-level suites for guest privacy Private, modern oasis of stone and glass

1233 Shady Oaks Lane sits on .46 acres of land nestled between holes #4 and #5 on the world-famous Shady Oaks Country Club golf course.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1233 Shady Oaks Lane, the 5,090-square-foot home on .46-acres of exclusive Westover Hills land will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ben Frederick of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $3.5 million, the property will go to auction on December 6th and will sell to the highest bidder once auction closes on December 14th. Bidding will occur via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

You will find this private home perched above Shady Oaks Country Club. The home sits in the most exclusive enclave in Fort Worth, Westover Hills, tucked away in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, and green space. Hike and explore the area around Airfield Falls or the West Fork Trinity River. Shady Oaks Country Club is a private member club offering many amenities. Enjoy the club's 18-hole championship golf course, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. You are minutes from I-30, giving you prime access to the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area. Fort Worth's Cultural District, with its world-class museums and botanical gardens, is 10 minutes away. Dallas lies to the east, with more cultural diversions, shopping, sporting events, and fine dining.

This estate's low-profile stone facade blends into the natural surroundings. Once you step inside you are transported into a light-filled sanctuary anchored by 20-foot windows with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Every aspect of your Westover Hills estate pays respect to the magnificent views, from its orientation on the elevated property to the flow of the interior around two outdoor living areas. Wide open spaces lend beautifully to entertaining, from the sleek kitchen to the living room and formal dining, where guests can meander around the double-sided fireplace. A second living room and home office up the central floating staircase elevate function with more incredible views. Two private suites await your guests on the estate's lower level, giving friends and family the utmost privacy.

While the home is nestled on private and peaceful grounds, the convenient location of 1233 Shady Oaks Lane is not to be looked past. The home is located steps from Shady Oaks Golf Course, 15 minutes west of Downtown Fort Worth, 40 miles from Dallas, 30 miles from DFW International Airport, and one hour from Dallas Love Field Airport.

1233 Shady Oaks Lane is available for showings daily 1-4 PM & by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.