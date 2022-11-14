City Rise and Bay Area Traffic Solutions (BATS) Join Forces
The combination creates the largest Traffic Control Solutions Provider in Northern California
Aging infrastructure, regulation and population growth have fueled the need for reliable traffic control services – a requirement for projects that can’t be delayed.”LODI, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Rise and BATS, two of the Bay Area’s most established traffic control solutions providers, announced their merger today. The deal creates Northern California’s largest, full-service provider of traffic control services.
— Mariano Pacheco, President
Founded in 2008, BATS has a leading industry reputation for service and safety excellence, and is highly regarded for its dependability, commitment to safety and overall quality service. By joining forces, the combined company can now leverage its expanded footprint and resources to provide the most comprehensive solution for nearly any type of project, regardless of size or scope.
“Aging infrastructure, regulation and population growth have fueled the need for reliable traffic control services – a requirement for projects that can’t be delayed,” said Mariano Pacheco, President of the combined company. “In an industry that is highly fragmented with only a handful of large, multi-state players, we are excited about the opportunity to more effectively meet the needs of our customers with our new partner, City Rise,” he added.
“Partnering with BATS nearly doubles the size of our company and provides our customers with more than 500 Traffic Technicians to serve their traffic control needs,” said Nicole Beadles, Chairperson of the combined company. “By joining forces with BATS we can lead Northern California in unsurpassed traffic control solutions.”
Boston-based private equity firm Lineage Capital made a minority investment to help facilitate the combination and fuel future growth and expansion.
About City Rise:
City Rise Safety traces its roots back to 1988, as a single crew working on the San Francisco Bay Bridge project. Since then, City Rise has expanded to hundreds of crews that service the entire state of California. City Rise Engineering Solutions extends to all 50 states throughout the U.S. We are proud to employ more than 260 team members ready to tackle your next traffic control project. For more information, visit www.CityRiseSafety.com.
About BATS:
BATS Traffic Solutions Inc. was established in 2008 with the mission of providing the very best in traffic safety services to our customers. We are strongly committed to the safety of our employees, our customers, and the general public. As such, we are also committed to ensuring that all our employees are fully current with advances in safety methods and technology as well as with changes in traffic safety rules and regulations. BATS employs a dedicated team of over 300 Traffic Technicians and support staff throughout Northern California. For more information, visit www.batstrafficsolutions.com.
About Lineage Capital:
Founded in 2003, Lineage invests exclusively in owner-managed businesses. Our unique partnership approach provides business owners with significant liquidity, while enabling them to retain a meaningful ownership position and continue to control of the board of directors. We focus on high quality, lower middle market businesses with EBITDA greater than $4 million and that desire a value-added partner to help facilitate future growth and success. For more information, visit http://www.lineagecap.com.
