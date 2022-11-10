Submit Release
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure of I-24 East Ramp to Bell Road

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 01:04pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of the I-24 Eastbound ramp to Bell Road in Nashville for construction this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, November 12, at 5 a.m. the ramp will be closed so that Bell Construction crews can lay an epoxy overlay on the ramp at Exit 59. The closure will remain in place until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 13.

Drivers can use the adjacent exits for Haywood Lane or Old Hickory Boulevard to navigate around the closure. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

