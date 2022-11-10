Claire Hamill Releases Her New Solo Album, “A Pocket Full of Love Songs”
Written and Recorded in and Around Lockdown – OUT NOW!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Hamill is celebrating over 50 years in the music industry and she’s best known for her hit “Baseball Blues”, her work with Wishbone Ash and for writing Eva Cassidy’s hit “You Take My Breath Away”.
Claire Hamill released her much-loved debut album “One House Left Standing” on Chris Blackwell’s Island label in 1971 and worked with John Martyn, Steve Howe from Yes and a host of others as she developed her folk roots into new age music and beyond.
“A Pocketful of Love Songs” was written during lockdown and features songs from the heart on all aspects of love and life.
Claire Hamill said of the release: “There’s never been a better time to fall in love than now. I’m exploring the boundaries of my imagination and bringing together my thoughts and feelings in song form, to make sense of my life and my decisions. Maybe they’ll reflect some of yours too.”
