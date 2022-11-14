Travel Gig Unveils Innovative HappiCode Technology
Affiliates can now dynamically control customized QR Codes in real time through the Travel Gig mobile application.
HappiCode is another groundbreaking first in the Direct Sales industry!”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Gig, LLC unveiled its latest disruptive innovation through the release of its proprietary HappiCode™ technology. Another groundbreaking first of its kind technology in the Direct Sales industry, affiliates can now dynamically control their very own QR Code in real time for promoting their business through the widely acclaimed Travel Gig® mobile application.
— Travel Gig
QR Codes have been a popular component of the Travel Gig® mobile app, giving affiliates a quick and easy option for sharing the value of HappiTravel® with prospective customers as well as Travel Gig® with other affiliates, without the need to first collect contact information from a stranger. Many affiliates use their QR Codes in various offline marketing efforts. However, until now the QR codes have been static (meaning, they link the person scanning them to specific website and message). The HappiCode™ is revolutionary in allowing affiliates to control and change the website their custom QR Code will take people to when its scanned and can be adjusted on-the-fly at any time. This allows affiliates to deploy their HappiCode™ everywhere, but then update and change the message being delivered through it.
Affiliates can configure their HappiCode™ to take people to the videos and enrollment forms for both their HappiTravel® and Travel Gig® contact invitations. However it can also be linked to any of the 1,000’s of individual hand curated HappiTrips® wholesale vacation detail pages, allowing affiliates to directly promote a specific trip.
Travel Gig® has also made available over a dozen new items in its “Swag Store” incorporating the HappiCode™ specifically for affiliates. From t-shirts to cell phone cases, luggage tags, passport covers, sleeping masks, stickers and buttons, the store is fully integrated to each affiliate’s account through the Travel Gig® mobile app allowing them to leverage the power of “wearables” displaying their very own personal HappiCode™.
“The old ‘3-foot rule’ is dead,” remarked Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “Most people never liked soliciting strangers out of the blue anyway. And most strangers don’t want to be pitched by one. The HappiCode™ makes prospecting comfortable and fun! Our wearables provoke conversations and even allow prospects to access the product all on their own. But the ability for affiliates to dynamically control where the code takes people raises the bar once again.”
Travel Gig® is a next generation mobile application designed with busy people in mind. The technology is rooted in 26 years of intellectual property developed by 212 Technologies, LLC which powers the HappiCode™ on the platform as well as facilitates the integration to dynamically produce and ship customized wearables from the company’s Swag Store.
The Travel Gig® mobile app allows affiliates to easily share HappiTravel® with others, and offers lucrative compensation for doing so. It directly integrates with the mobile device contact list, social media accounts, and provides humorous but informative step-by-step videos along the way. It provides a simple and easy way to approach friends who like to travel, like saving money, want to travel but can't afford to, or are looking for extra income.
About 212 Technologies®
212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 26 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module (“Automated Intelligence”) that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.com.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotels™ booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
About Travel Gig®
At Travel Gig® we're passionate about helping people afford amazing vacations and helping you to earn an income doing it! Our innovative technology and revolutionary rewards plan give you a true unfair advantage. There are many travel companies, but only one Travel Gig®. Part time, full time, some of the time, all of the time... there's nothing like a great gig. For more information, visit https://TravelGig.app.
Jimmy Cazin
Travel Gig, LLC
+1 855-872-8444
email us here