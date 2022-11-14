HappiTravel Undercuts Wholesale Travel With HappiPoints
Customers already getting the very lowest wholesale rates on travel can now accumulate HappiPoints credits in their very own “Vacation Savings Account”.
Beyond getting the lowest wholesale travel rates, customers can also now accumulate credits in their own Vacations Savings Account!”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC launched the newest high value feature to its disruptive wholesale travel platform with HappiPoints™, offering customers the ability to save even more beyond the lowest wholesale rates in the industry. HappiTrips® listings allow customers to access a HappiPrice® rate that is far below the wholesale rate for each trip. But now on top of that, customers can also earn HappiPoints™ for each qualifying reservation which can be used “point for dollar” towards booking future HappiTrips® reservations. HappiPoints™ allows customers to effectively build up their very own “Vacation Savings Account” through the platform by simply saving up to 80% off retail travel. HappiPoints™ has been in beta since the company’s inception, but is now fully available to all upgraded HappiTravel® customers.
The company’s flagship product, HappiTrips® provides access to 1,000’s of hand curated trips and the ability to book them at wholesale rates, no strings attached. Customers can pay a small fee to upgrade their account and access even lower HappiPrice® rates and the ability to earn HappiPoints™. The amount saved on the very first reservation typically far exceeds the cost to upgrade making the entire platform a “no-brainer” for travelers looking to simply pay less for the same trip.
“HappiTravel® is intentionally designed to build trust incrementally,” remarked President Camaron Corr. “There’s a lot of junk and even scams out there. Consumers are understandably skeptical when they hear they can access true wholesale travel with no catches. But that’s exactly what we provide! By allowing customers to enroll for free and providing immediate access to book 1,000’s of trips at a wholesale rate, they can see the value for themselves. There’s never any pressure to upgrade their account. We make the value for doing so transparent because people are smart! There is only one natural, logical conclusion (unless you want to lose money) and because we trust consumers to make up their own minds, they trust HappiTravel® right back!”
Established in 2019, HappiTravel® was developed with an obsession for delivering consumers direct access to wholesale travel rates. Powered by proprietary technology developed over the past 6-years, the system cuts out middleman costs and passes wholesale rates directly to consumers.
The connection between travel and happiness is a central theme of the platform which cites numerous independent third party HappiScience™ studies that establish a link between travel and a wide range of positive health benefits including elevated happiness, stress & anxiety relief, heart health, enhanced creativity & inspiration, and improved social connections and relationships.
After several challenging years marked by a global pandemic, war in Europe, and runaway inflation, pent up consumer demand for travel has hit new highs while economic pressures have put value and affordability center stage. Over 90% of people surveyed about what they would do if they had all the time and money in the world, answer “travel”. Understanding the connection between time and money, HappiTravel® slashes the typical retail cost of traveling, making vacations more accessible to everyone.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotels™ booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
