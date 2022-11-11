SELRO ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS LATEST SHIPPING INTEGRATION WITH PRO CARRIER
Grow Your E-Commerce Business
Selro a comprehensive multichannel selling platform, is proud to announce the release of its latest shipping integration with ParcelhubREADING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selro, a UK-based organization renowned for its great effort in revolutionizing the e-commerce industry by providing all the basic tools that are required of an e-commerce business proudly announces the release of its latest shipping integration with Pro Carrier, a delivery company operating in the United Kingdom.
The integration gives more opportunities for e-commerce businesses to be run smoothly and efficiently thereby giving proper attention to delivery management, which is an important area in the e-commerce business process. E-commerce is growing to become one of the most versatile and profitable industries across the globe. Selro aims to provide all the e-commerce tools that are required to start and grow an e-commerce business with multiple sales channels for small to medium size sellers.
“At Selro, our services allow you to seamlessly integrate with multiple shipping couriers and marketplaces, allowing you to run your entire e-commerce business from one place. Providing you with all of the tools you need to grow and optimize your business”, said the company spokesperson while describing the latest integration with Parcelhub. “Our system is designed to provide all the tools needed to start shipping and keep customers happy”, he added.
Selro is a company that has played a key role in the growth of the e-commerce industry in the UK and the latest integration with Pro Carrier will take e-commerce shipping to another level which will make the industry more profitable and at the same time gives maximum customer satisfaction. The company allows you to list across multiple marketplaces, manage your inventory, synchronize your stock levels, and also provides a complete order management system.
For more information about the latest integration visit: Selro's integration with Pro Carrier
