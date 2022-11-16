TeleRay Expands on POCUS
Sonographer, Specialist and Patient on a single screen consulting and viewing real time imaging while viewing the position of the probe and patient..
TeleRay Expands on POCUS with Live Streaming of Ultrasound
Echocardiographers and sonographers will be asked to play a role in training other practitioners who come from disciplines outside of their field”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleRay has recognized many concerns to be addressed in the growing Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) market. POCUS is commonly used in perioperative and intensive care settings for rapid hemodynamic and respiratory assessment. Now it is growing in many other specialties and areas of need.
Whether it is neonatal, cardiology, musculoskeletal, emergency, or other areas, there are unmet needs in training, guidance, and a defined scope of practice. As POCUS becomes more highly utilized, training programs and remote help are becoming increasingly critical to fulfilling the demands of POCUS and technology will help achieve competency in this practice.
TeleRay Live allows a qualified physician or technologist to virtually stand over the shoulder of any other technologist or sonographer during a live scan. In addition, cameras allow for the viewing of patient positioning and probe positioning during the live stream along with face-to-face consultation. This type of technology ensures a comprehensive scan the first time to capture the intended results with better accuracy, timing, and efficiency.
Tim Kelley, CEO of TeleRay explains- “Echocardiographers and sonographers will be asked to play a role in training other practitioners who come from disciplines outside of their field”. When identifying trainee needs, there are many barriers to achieving proficiency that will require additional resources. TeleRay Live breaks the primary barrier of easy access to trained professionals. This access is true of emergency cases, maternal-fetal medicine, mammography, stroke, trauma, and other time-critical or distance-based cases.
Technologies that are easy to implement and offer secure, real-time access to multiple resources as needed or scheduled, create a modern POCUS approach for achieving safe and effective imaging capabilities from ERs, to bedside, to remote applications. Access to equipment used to be the primary problem, now it is training and guidance. TeleRay Live can solve these problems with a low-cost system that is simple to use and set up. Many sites have chosen TeleRay Live to fulfill this need in multiple departments, outreach programs, and rural health initiatives.
You can reach TeleRay at 844-4-TELERAY (483-5372) or at www.teleray.com for a demo and pricing.
About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only telehealth radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries.
TeleRay Live consultation with view of patient, probe positioning, and screen.