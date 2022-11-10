ORCA GOLF & UK’S #1 MOTORIZED CADDIE COMPANY, STEWART GOLF CREATE A PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND BRANDS
ORCA GOLF has partnered with Great Britain’s #1 Golf Cart Caddie Company, Stewart Golf.
This partnership brings together two companies aligned to the commitment of producing the highest-quality products to meet the demands of today's golfer. ”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORCA GOLF, a fast-growing premium golf bag production company has partnered with Great Britain’s #1 Golf Cart Caddie Company, Stewart Golf to expand brands. In this first-ever move, for ORCA Golf founders Deborah Bennett and Erica Bennett, the Partnership is an extension of the Boca Raton-based company’s mission and vision to expand the company as a global player in the golf industry.
— Deborah Bennett, ORCA Golf Founder
This strategic joining of brands is not your typical run-of-the-mill corporate announcement; there is a significant aspect to this partnership. ORCA Golf, is the country’s only women-owned golf equipment company. Its principals, Deborah Bennett and Erica Bennett, founded the company in 2019 and are devoted to creating high-quality, lightweight golf bags that allow golfers to convey a personalized message or brand rather than carrying the name of a golf equipment company. The boutique enterprise has been growing steadily, with sales having doubled this year alone after ORCA Golf showcased its products at the 2022 PGA Exhibition and Trade Show.
“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Stewart Golf. This partnership brings together two companies aligned to the commitment of producing the highest-quality products to meet the demands of today's golfer. The team at Stewart Golf has been amazing to collaborate with, and we cannot thank the team of Stewart Golf (James, Ross, Sam, Robert and Mark) for making it all happen. Mark, you are a true inspirational leader in the golf industry. We are so happy to be working with you and your team." Deborah Bennett, ORCA Golf
Stewart Golf has been ahead of the game since 2001. Designed, engineered and handbuilt in Great Britain for passionate golfers worldwide. Stewart Golf is a leading British designer and manufacturer, who have been making some of the world’s finest golf caddies since 2004. Each one of their Follow and Remote controlled caddies are hand built to order from their Great Britain headquarters and shipped all over the world.
In recent times, Stewart Golf has continued to go from strength to strength. In 2022, Stewart Golf was included in the Sunday Times Fastest 100 Growing UK Businesses list, for its stellar growth over the last 3 years. Firmly established as the ‘Leader In Follow’, their innovative caddies use Bluetooth technology that allows them to follow the golfer down the fairway at the touch of a button. It is this dedication to changing how the world plays golf that has led to Stewart Golf being a serial winner of awards and accolades throughout the industry, from publications such as Golf Monthly, MyGolfSpy and Today's Golfer.
“This is such an exciting new venture for Stewart Golf, as this partnership with ORCA Golf opens the door for endless opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing, with a brand that so closely matches our company ethos of providing golfers with the very best quality equipment. We look forward to working alongside ORCA to provide a range of opportunities to their customers, as well as continuing to build a positive relationship with Deborah, Erica and their team.” Mark Stewart, Stewart Golf
STEWART Golf Ahead of the game since 2001. Designed, Engineered and Handbuilt in Great Britain for passionate golfers worldwide. Visit: https://www.stewartgolfusa.com/ ORCA Golf is about empowering and inspiring current players and attracting more women and men from all walks of life to make the game and Carry with Purpose™. Visit https://orca-golf.com/
