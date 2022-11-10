TeleRay Announces Remote Modality Controller
Control any radiology modality remotely for service, training or protocols.
This a game changer in the service and training industry to have this level of control, security, and access without installing software”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remotely controlling a CT, MRI, ultrasound can have many benefits, especially without the need to install remote control software on the target device. TeleRay is pleased to introduce its Remote Modality Controller (RMC), a patent pending device that utilizes the USB and standard video ports of a modality system to take complete keyboard and mouse control from a remote location with screen visualization. The RMC has optional encrypted cellular for mobile and non-network applications.
— Cody Neville
Multiple use cases for RMC include service applications of troubleshooting, updating, training and general checkups. A typical service call may cost upwards of $3,000 and in many cases requires multiple visits. TeleRay RMC can minimize these visits while eliminating the time it takes for a technician to arrive, significantly reducing downtime and maximize patient throughput. Modality training is often a constant requirement in busy sites, if only due to staff turnover. Scheduling on-site training can add significant frustration and interruptions to patient care in busy departments or practices – RMC accommodates remote, real-time training and support to reduce these concerns.
Remote radiology protocols may be achieved with the TeleRay RMC. As an example, Cardiovascular MRI is very powerful tool, but operationally complex technology. This scan differs from more traditional MRI procedures from the technologist needing to understand relevant anatomy of cardiac and vascular pathophysiology. These scans require correct imaging planes, data acquisition windows based on contrast schemes along with appropriate values for pulse sequence parameters and spatial/temporal resolution factors. In a complex imaging sequence such as this, these protocols must be considered by advanced technologists who are becoming harder to find and retain onsite full time. The TeleRay RMC can resolve complex cases along with more routine protocols that may need the assistance of advance ‘know-how’ at a moment’s notice.
Cody Neville, CTO of TeleRay states “This a game changer in the service and training industry to have this level of control, security, and access without installing software”. He continued “We have had many sites describe the need for remote radiology protocols and the need for access of mobile systems”. Mr. Neville explained that there is an encrypted cellular option for complete mobility without accessing a site network.
Overall, the TeleRay RMC system addresses a multitude of issues with a mobile and easy to implement technology at a low cost. While training, service, and remote protocols are just some of the potential use cases for this technology, the company ensures that security, compliance and access are at the forefront of any TeleRay system.
You can reach TeleRay at 844-4-TELERAY (483-5372) or at www.teleray.com for a demo and pricing.
About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only telehealth radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries.
RMC controlling MRI in mobile truck from 200 miles away.