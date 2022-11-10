One Planet Group Promotes Carlton Hamer to Chief Financial Officer
The CFO position has a deep impact on the culture of the company, which I value deeply. I know that we are in excellent hands with Carlton.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Planet Group, a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses, today announced that it has promoted Carlton Hamer to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Carlton will direct all financial activities for One Planet Group and its subsidiaries, most notably, Buyerlink, Autoweb, and its venture fund.
— Payam Zamani, CEO
“I have been impressed with Carlton since our first conversations around the acquisition of Autoweb. He is a strong and very capable leader. The CFO position has a deep impact on the culture of the company, which I value deeply. We are fortunate to have Carlton as an existing member of our organization and expand his role at One Planet Group. I know that we are in excellent hands.”
- Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group
Carlton joins One Planet Group after serving as the CFO of Autoweb, a performance-based marketing company serving the automotive industry, which One Planet Group acquired earlier this year. Carlton is a certified public accountant, bringing nearly three decades of experience to One Planet Group. Prior to joining Autoweb, Carlton spent fifteen years at Cox Automotive, holding multiple Vice President roles that focused on strategic planning, supply chain, and real estate. During his tenure, he also served as controller of the AutoTrader.com division.
“I am very excited to join One Planet Group, in this larger capacity. Since the acquisition of AutoWeb, I have gotten to know the company and its team and I have been very impressed with people and the company’s culture.”
Carlton Hamer
Carlton began his career with Deloitte and its audit team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia, where he graduated cum laude.
About One Planet Group
One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.
Infused with foundational values which promote diversity and inclusion, unity, service to humanity, and excellence in all things, One Planet Group strives to foster an environment that promotes equality, love, and empowerment.
The company’s investment portfolio includes over 40 startups representing a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, the focus is on companies that aspire to the concept of ‘Innovation + Intention.’ Specific areas of focus include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions.
One Planet Group’s core operating businesses include Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb, a company that provides performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com, a curated guide to traveling and living in California; and Contractors.com, a site connecting homeowners and service providers. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.com, a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity.
One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, their global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California.
Miriam Cohen
One Planet Group
+1 925-237-9036
miriam@oneplanetgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn