Lenny Kravitz Wins CFDA Award

10 Nov 2022

Just this week, Lenny Kravitz was celebrated for his contribution to fashion at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards.

Bradley Cooper presented the award while Kravitz wore a stylish custom LaQuan Smith look, which was perfect for the night.

'We should all be celebrated for who and what we are, we're all different and that's the beauty. We're all here to express and learn from each other.' - Lenny Kravitz







We're currently preparing the dispatch of Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years which reveals a panoramic visual landscape captured by photographer David Hindley who was given full access during the legendary tours, from 1989 through 1995, when Kravitz released his first three albums 'Let Love Rule', 'Mama Said' and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'.

'Wonderful characters keep popping up out of nowhere. It was though they dropped down from musical heaven. Part of the magic of the tour was the way in which it kept changing.' - Lenny Kravitz

