How To Overcome The Dreaded Creative Block
A new tool for any author who’s struggling with inspiration or wrestling with impostor syndrome.
This book is an extension of the work I do with my clients, allowing me to help even more voices reach their audiences.”FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miramare Ponte Press today announces the release of their latest book “Overcoming Writer's Block: The Writer's Guide to Beating the Blank Page”. Start the new year off with a fresh mind and creative insights with proven strategies developed by a therapist and expert writer. As described by a reader, “"This book isn't information about writer's block. It's therapy for writers and creators of all kinds. Marcy has taken her training as a therapist, her lived experience as a writer, and the insights she’s gained from helping so many as a coach and combined them all to give us an invaluable resource for figuring out why we’re stuck and how to get unstuck.”
— Marcy Pusey
In the book, readers will discover:
-What Writer’s Block Really Means – and Why It Haunts So Many Authors
-Breaking Down The Brain Science Behind Creative Blockages
-The 5 Different Kinds of Writer’s Block (and How To Beat Them)
-Powerful Strategies For Reigniting Your Inspiration and Escaping The Creative Rut
-Feeling Like a Fake – How To Silence Impostor Syndrome and Embrace Your Writing
-And So Much More...
Author, Marcy Pusey says, “Having coached hundreds of authors and published countless books, I wanted to expand my reach to help even more writers (and all creatives) overcome their blocks to move their stories into the world. I deeply and truly believe that everyone's story matters and practice that belief by championing storytellers to conquer every hurdle through my knowledge of the brain and all the strategies I've learned on my own author journey. This book is an extension of the work I do with my clients, allowing me to help even more voices reach their audiences.”
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BKJTD4WV) starting at $3.95.
About The Author: Marcy Pusey is an award-winning author of several bestselling books for adults and children, an international two-time TEDx speaker, and the Founder of Miramare Ponte Press. With her passion for storytelling and her commitment to uplifting others, Marcy loves to inspire her readers with powerful tales that touch the heart and stir the soul. She also enjoys helping fellow authors pursue their writing dreams by providing them with coaching, consultation, and publishing services.
Marcy has spent her whole life helping others. Through her work as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and Certified Trauma and Resilience Practitioner, she helps people discover the emotional tools and support they need to grow beyond trauma and embrace their lives to the fullest. Her two TEDx talks, “How Story Empowers Kids to Shape our World” & “You Are More Than Your Traumatic Experiences”, have garnered international attention.
Marcy is proud to lead a life of adventure. She’s tossed pizzas for a pizzeria, sang in a musical, advocated for families with special needs, made appearances in a few movies, and mimed with balloon animals at the Halifax Busker Festival. She’s also the mother of four humans and two pups. For more information about Marcy and her work, visit her website at www.marcypusey.com or www.miramarepontepress.com
For media and press inquiries, please contact Marcy at marcy@miramarepontepress.com
