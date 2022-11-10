Visual Comfort & Co. Establishing Spartanburg County Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Visual Comfort & Co., the premier resource of signature designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, announced plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. The project will result in a $62 million investment and create 125 new jobs over the next five years.

Known for partnering with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. is proud to offer an industry-leading range of unrivaled lighting choices of extraordinary quality at a remarkable value.

Located at Smith Farms Industrial Park in Greer, Visual Comfort & Co.’s new distribution facility will serve the company’s growing demand for years to come.

Operations are expected to commence in January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Visual Comfort & Co. team should email resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with building improvement costs.

QUOTES

“Visual Comfort & Co. is excited to be partnering with South Carolina and the county of Spartanburg on a new state-of-the-art facility designed to improve our customers’ overall experience. The access to ports, infrastructure and strong labor force make Greer an exceptional choice for Visual Comfort & Co. We greatly appreciate the welcoming environment and ongoing support from state and local officials, and we look forward to connecting with the community in making Visual Comfort & Co. an employer of choice in the Spartanburg area.”

-Visual Comfort & Co. Chief Operating Officer Gary Hirschel

“Whenever a new company decides to invest in South Carolina, it marks the beginning of a partnership that we know will benefit our communities and our people. Visual Comfort & Co.’s investment in Spartanburg County shows its commitment to our state, and we’re grateful for the opportunities it will create for South Carolinians.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Visual Comfort & Co. on its new distribution center in Spartanburg County. We are excited to see yet another premier company join our diverse roster of distribution and logistics operations. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership with Visual Comfort & Co.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“SC Ports is excited to support Visual Comfort & Co.’s new distribution center in Spartanburg County by efficiently handling their designer lighting products. SC Ports’ marine terminals provide access to global markets, and goods can swiftly move via rail between the Port of Charleston and Inland Port Greer. Visual Comfort & Co.’s decision to invest in South Carolina reinforces that SC Ports is an asset to retailers, providing fluidity and capacity to their supply chains.”

-SC Ports President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Melvin

“Visual Comfort & Co. bringing its distribution to Spartanburg is another win for a key sector in our county – distribution and logistics. We’re excited to welcome them to Spartanburg and excited to keep up our pace of investment success.”

-Spartanburg County Councilman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

