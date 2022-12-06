New York Dr. Renata Shiloah Releases New Menopause Book to help women conquer symptoms naturally “It’s Time for a PAUSE”

Dr. Renata Shiloah's new release “It’s Time for a PAUSE” Dr. Renata Shiloah, author of “It’s Time for a PAUSE” Dr. Renata Shiloah, owner of Nutritionist4u.com

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oh, the joys of menopause, waking up with drenched pajamas from night sweats, standing outside on a cold winter day just to cool off, feeling irritable for no apparent reason, having trouble focusing, and the list goes on. Dr. Renata Shiloah is the groundbreaking author of the insightful new release, “It’s Time for a PAUSE,” which addresses these issues. The highly anticipated launching is scheduled for December 6, 2022.

This thought-provoking penning outlines ways to ease or even eliminate menopausal symptoms. It shows women how to fight back against menopause, naturally reduce symptoms, and feel like themselves again. Written anecdotally, “It’s Time for a PAUSE” highlights the personal experience of Dr. Shiloah as well as 16 other women.

Dr. Shiloah had her own change of life, roller coaster ride with menopause, and now wants to help other women navigate these choppy physical and emotional waters. According to her mission statement, “I help ‛Broken’ midlife women live a happier and healthier life through an integrative approach using nutrition, yoga, and mediation.” Her all-natural approach opens the door for menopausal ladies to get their life back again, minus the pesty side effects of taking pharmaceuticals. Dr. Shiloah wants women to know, “You are not alone; I have endured the tribulations of menopause, so you don’t have to. Enjoy your life today by controlling menopausal symptoms in a natural, simple way.”

Dr. Renata Shiloah, DCN, MS, RD, CDN, RYT, CMT, is a certified yoga and meditation teacher. Her resume spans over twenty years as an accomplished and compassionate doctor of clinical nutrition and integrative health. She is also a certified Usui Shiki Ryoho Reiki practitioner. Dr. Renata practices Reiki, honoring the spiritual lineage of Mikao Usui, Chujiro Hayashi, Hawayo Takata, Phyllis Lei Furmoto, and Johannes Reindl.

As a Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) graduate, Dr. Shiloah received her Doctoral Degree in Clinical Nutrition and Integrative Health. Prior to that, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queens College, CUNY and a Master of Science degree in Health Care Policy and Management from Stony Brook University Medical Center, which led her to becoming a registered dietitian.

Dr. Shiloah has many media recognitions and featured in publications over the years including Fox 5 / UPN, Channel 9 News, the I Team, UPN Channel 9 News, Channel 12 Bronx, Prevention Magazine c/o Good Morning America, American Dietetic Association Journal, MORE Magazine, Queens Chronicle, and Fitness Magazine. Best Practice Recognition Recognized as a best practice (Model Program) by Health Resources and Services Administration, American Board of Bariatric Medicine, American Dietetic Association, Yoga Alliance, Meditation Alliance, and Professional Practice.

“It’s Time for a PAUSE” is available in three versions: eBook, paperback, and hardcover to come. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold. For more information, please contact Dr. Renata Shiloah at Email: Nutritionist4u@gmail.com or phone: 516-343-8745 or visit Website: www.nutritionist4u.com.