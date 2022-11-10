Scholarship of Honour Recipients Announced

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support 11 recipients with this year's Scholarship of Honour.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $5,000 toward post-secondary education to returning Canadian Armed Forces members, as well as the spouses and children of injured or fallen members.

"We are grateful to all the dedicated and courageous people serving in Canada's Armed Forces whose bravery has helped to keep our country safe and free," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "To express our gratitude, we are honoured to present the scholarship to four Canadian Armed Forces Members and seven family members to support their pursuit of post-secondary education."

Since its inception in 2009, 259 scholarships have been awarded, totalling nearly $1.3 million. Included among the recipients are 213 returning soldiers and 46 family members of injured or fallen Canadian Armed Forces members.

Eligible candidates must be current or former Saskatchewan residents and must be returning service men and women who actively served in designated military operations in the Canadian Armed Forces (Regular or Reserves) after January 2001. The spouse and/or child of permanently disabled or deceased individuals who served in designated military operations after January 2001 may also be eligible. All candidates must be enrolled in a recognized Canadian post-secondary education institution.

To learn more about the Scholarship of Honour, visit saskatchewan.ca/scholarshipofhonour.

For more information, contact:

Elisha PaulAdvanced EducationReginaPhone: 306-787-0631Email: elisha.paul@gov.sk.ca