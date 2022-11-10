Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to an announcement by Sappi that it will invest approximately $418 million to convert its No. 2 Paper Machine at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers.

“I welcome this significant investment by Sappi which will support the lives and livelihoods of people in Skowhegan, the surrounding region, and the State of Maine,” said Governor Mills. “Diversifying the forest products we make right here in Maine will strengthen our forest products sector and sustain the good-paying jobs it creates. My Administration will continue to stand by Sappi and the hardworking men and women who work there as we strengthen Maine’s economy in the years to come.”