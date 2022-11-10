Rural health awards honor health care professionals serving Greater Minnesota

News Release

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and partners are recognizing dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities as part of National Rural Health Day, Nov. 17.

“The honorees embody the spirit of service and innovation that has helped Minnesota build a nationally respected rural health system,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “They exemplify the many ways rural providers rise to the occasion to deliver medical care where it is needed. Their work improves patient experiences, promotes health and strengthens their communities.”

The Minnesota Rural Health Association, the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center and MDH are presenting the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Awards to the following honorees.

Rozalina McCoy, M.D., medical director, Community Paramedic Program, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester, receives the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.

Wilderness Health, Two Harbors, receives the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Team Award for improving patient experience, advancing patient and community health outcomes, lowering costs, and enhancing the care team while serving a large area with some of the most remote parts of the state.

Wesley O. Ofstedal, M.D., medical director of Living Center, Essentia Health-Fosston, receives the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award for his devotion to his patients and his focus on geriatric care and preventive medicine. His work as a compassionate physician and mentor for multiple generations of local families benefited his entire community.

More information about award winners and their photos can be found at the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Awards webpage. In addition to the Rural Health Day recognition, the recipients will be honored at the 2023 Minnesota Rural Health Conference in Duluth, June 12-13, 2023.

