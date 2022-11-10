Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) Helps to Develop Current and Former Major League Baseball (MLB) Players Off the Field

Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) Dr. Lynn Lashbrook (President & Founder) of SMWW and John Boggs (MLBPA Certified Agent) Dan Evans (former General Manager of the LA Dodgers) and Hank Jones (40-year MLB Scout)

SMWW is now among the list of preferred education partners for the MLB Continuing Education Program

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW) is proud to announce the confirmation to the Major League Baseball (MLB) Continuing Education Program partners list. Current and former MLB players can participate in over 40 online sports business training programs that will help elevate, educate, and evolve them to their next sports career goal.

SMWW offers the following series of 8-week, live Zoom baseball-specific online courses with some of the best mentors in baseball, including Dan Evans (former General Manager of the LA Dodgers), Hank Jones (40-year MLB Scout), Ari Kaplan (Baseball Analytics pioneer), Dan Duquette (former Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles General Manager), John Boggs (MLBPA Certified Agent), and Oscar Suarez (MLBPA Certified Agent):

- Baseball General Manager & Scouting course

- Baseball Analytics course

- Baseball Player Development & Strategy course

- Baseball Agent course

“SMWW is excited to welcome world-class MLB players and alumni to its virtual doors and help develop their sports business knowledge, skills, and abilities. Also, those who still need to finish their college degrees can get college credit for their SMWW courses through our partnership with Fort Hays State University (Hays, Kansas) undergraduate and graduate online programs”, says Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, President & Founder of SMWW.

Successful SMWW baseball course graduates include former Mike Matheny (KC Royals Manager), Tony Pena Jr. (KC Royals Coach), Carl Mosche (Boston Red Sox Scouting Supervisor), and MLB players such as Mike Kincade, Orlando Merced, Fred McGriff, and Eric Gagne.

Since 2017, the MLB established the Continuing Education Program (CEP) to assist present, and alumni baseball players prepare for life after baseball. They can pursue a degree or participate in vocational training of their choice and be reimbursed by their club, according to their contracts.

