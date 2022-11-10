Triad Real Estate Partners and Worldwide Commercial Team Up to Sell 419-unit Asset in Dallas, TX

Submit Release
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners and Worldwide Commercial are pleased to announce the recent sale of McCallum Communities in Dallas, TX. The price for the transaction was undisclosed.

McCallum Communities is located in the Far North Dallas submarket, which is ranked in the top 3 for rent growth in all of Texas. The seller was a Texas-based private investment group, and the Buyer was a New Hampshire-based owner/operator who has continued to grow their portfolio throughout the sunbelt. They were attracted to the yield and stability that McCallum has continued to provide with a proven model from neighboring properties. Triad and Worldwide teamed up to represent the Buyer in this transaction.

Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $3 billion.

Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY, and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022


