Philadelphia’s Top Leadership Development Voice Vonda Page Calls for ‘Radical Change’ and Routes out Anti-Blackness

If DEI worked, Black women would not be at 58 cents on the dollar while Asian women are at 95 cents. People don’t care about Black women and whether we can feed our families.” — Vonda Page

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Forbes magazine only six of the top Fortune 500 companies have CEOs who identify as Black, and it took 233 years of the SCOTUS before the country appointed its first Black female Justice. One professional development maverick says enough is enough. Meet Vonda Page, a self-proclaimed Black women’s advocate, who is routing out the anti-Blackness movement in education, government and corporate America.

Vonda’s voice is shouting from rooftops and boardrooms about the perils of Black professionals in the workforce. Shedding light on the practices of shuttering the voices of those who dare to speak out, Vonda roars, “Companies say they are implementing DEI practices but when an employee says, ‘You’re not treating me equitably and you’re not including me’ — they are told — sit down and shut up!”

The Philadelphia native and soon-to-be bestselling author with 30+ years in leadership development says DEI is simply NOT working. In her latest penning “Dump DEI,” Vonda says this 50-year-old system is broken and here’s why. “If it worked, Black women would not be at 58 cents on the dollar while Asian women are at 95 cents. People don’t care about Black women and whether we can feed our families,” says Vonda.

The Temple and La Salle Universities graduate adds, “All the data points to it. From Leanin.org to the Bureau of Labor Statistics - all of it shows Black women are the lowest paid for doing the same job,” and this melanated powerhouse with a mane of golden blond curls is on a mission to correct this egregious shortcoming. In her upcoming red-hot book, “Dump DEI,” Vonda explains why the Equal Pay Act is turning 60 years old, and yet, Black women are still lagging behind. Vonda is speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves. The fiery speaker is breaking this cycle with education and pumped up in-person programs that reimagine thought leadership.

Through Vonda’s Radical Change Anti-Blackness Masterclass, books, seminars, and digital platforms, she helps leaders see the error of their ways. Vonda uses these platforms to upend old patterns of thinking and unpack why we continue to devalue the work of Black professionals. This mocha beauty with a 100-megawatt smile is always in 5th gear, giving the va-va-vroom to every talk.

Vonda is moving ahead full force with the launch of her revolutionary new digital application that is taking mentors to the next level. Clients who download the Leaders Learn Radical Change app have the power of live leadership development professionals in the palm of their hand. Forget waiting days to get on her calendar. The Leaders Learn Radical Change app allows clients to reach Vonda with a few clicks. The app streamlines success, giving leaders on the cutting edge of the anti-Blackness movement the tools and resources necessary to handle even the trickiest human resource situations. Leaders Learn Radical Change app is available on Apple and Android devices.

As a technologist, Vonda has always had her finger on the pulse of change in the industry. Now she is merging her talents in communications, leadership development, and technology with the Leaders Learn Radical Change app. The TEDx speaker adds, “It’s like having a mentor in your pocket where you can ask questions, set appointments, and get what you need when you need it.” Vonda says this one-stop-shop is the perfect place for leaders, or a DEI practitioner who is struggling right now and looking for consistent advice that is available 24-7. Gone are the days of red tape and waiting for a return email. Vonda gives her clients the power to make positive change in a timely manner by clicking the app. Leaders use the app to video chat, review presentations and interact face to face.

With over three decades in leadership development, Vonda says she created this Leaders Learn Radical Change app because “I want to work with people in a way that works for them.”

For more information, visit https://vondapage.com/ or email vonda@vondapage.com

Vonda Page