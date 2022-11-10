David and Tim Barton of WallBuilders on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast are David and Tim Barton of WallBuilders and the ProFamily Legislative Network.
The Bartons will offer commentary and analysis on the results of the recent midterm elections and discuss the upcoming ProFamily Legislators Conference.
David Barton is the Founder of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious and constitutional heritage. WallBuilders is a name taken from the Old Testament writings of Nehemiah, who led a grassroots movement to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem and restore its strength and honor. In the same way, WallBuilders seeks to energize the grassroots today to become involved in strengthening their communities, states, and nation.
David is also a frequent guest on a number of national media programs and is a host of a daily radio show, WallBuilders Live. His exhaustive research has rendered him an expert in historical and constitutional issues and he serves as a consultant to state and federal legislators, has participated in several cases at the US Supreme Court, was involved in the development of the History/Social Studies standards for states such as Texas and California, and has helped produce history textbooks now used in schools across the nation.
Timothy Barton is the President of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our religious, moral, and constitutional heritage. WallBuilders has been recognized from coast to coast for its work in education, history, law, and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Tim is an ordained minister and has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including as youth minister, worship leader, and assistant pastor. He now spends countless hours in WallBuilders’ library of tens of thousands of original documents, researching the truth of America’s founding and exposing the lies regarding our history that currently permeate our society. He consults with numerous state and federal legislators on policy and legislation and speaks to a variety of groups across the nation each year.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, the schedule of livecast guests is subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
