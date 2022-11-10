Submit Release
Independent Artist Edalo Paves His Own Way with Powerful Collaborations

Edalo Live in Washington, D.C.

His upcoming releases include a Pharaonic Queen, Michigan State Defensive Lineman, and Top Ten Billboard artist

My mission with "Mirage" is really just to create a safe space for those who listen.”
— Edalo
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Edalo closes 2022 with three major collaborations. His upcoming releases include Pharaonic Queen of modern times, Amun Starr, Michigan State Defensive Lineman, Josh Butler, and Top Ten Billboard New Wave artist, Joss Jaffe. "Need You For Love" with Amun Starr releases on November 18th, "Body To Me" with Josh Butler releases in December 2022, and "Bend Your Mind" with Joss Jaffe is scheduled for January 2023.

In addition, next year, Edalo is set to drop his next full-length album "Mirage." As his fourth album, this one is special because it's the first to feature the artist's own vocals. "Mirage" is a combination of Pop and R&B vocals with varieties of house, deep house, drum & bass, and feel-good music. "My mission with "Mirage" is really just to create a safe space for those who listen", says Edalo. "The majority of dance music is just catchy sounds but with my record, I wanted to share personal stories."

Follow Edalo on Spotify so you don't miss these upcoming releases. You can also find him on Instagram @edalomusic. For more information, visit www.edalomusic.com.

