Niagara Falls Adventures Launches Illumination Tours
Experience the beauty of illuminated Niagara Falls
I think the two most underrated views would be seeing Niagara Falls in the winter, and the illumination during the fireworks at night.”NIAGARA FALLS, NY, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, Niagara Falls will have 40 nights of fireworks, as well as the Falls being lit up every night. Hundreds of LED lights are housed in three locations across the Niagara Gorge in Niagara Falls. These lights create a breathtaking view that everyone should experience at least once. With the relatively new, energy-efficient LED technology, they provide more than twice the previous lighting levels.
“I think the two most underrated views would be seeing Niagara Falls in the winter, and the illumination during the fireworks at night. We’ve created an opportunity for people to see them both while learning about the history of Niagara Falls,” said CEO Nick Hurd of Niagara Falls Adventures.
Niagara Falls Adventures offers a rich, guided history tour with one of their expert tour guides who will lead you through Goat Island to experience the illuminated Falls. These programmable lights feature color palettes and movements inspired by nature. The mighty American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will come alive with this tribute to the natural beauty that surrounds the park, with a wider spectrum of color than ever before.
About Niagara Falls Adventures
Niagara Falls Adventures is a local tour company with highly trained expert guides who are passionate about bringing the best of Niagara Falls, USA to its visitors. Founded in 2017, Niagara Falls Adventures has won multiple awards including the Golden Buffalo winner for Best Tour Guide in America and Adventure Tour Company of the Year by Travel & Hospitality Awards. Highly rated by its visitors, they welcome more than 20,000 guests each year and ensure they have the best experience possible in the Niagara region. There are many ways to experience the wonder of Niagara Falls, and Niagara Falls Adventures offers multiple options to experience it in new ways. Please visit Niagarafallsadventures.com for more information.
