Niagara Falls Adventures Launches a Santa Claus Tour
Enjoy Niagara Falls with a Holiday twistNIAGARA FALLS, NY, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the months grow colder in Western New York, many locals are looking for activities and events that their whole family will enjoy. Therefore, Niagara Falls Adventures will be offering a new Santa Claus-themed tour through Niagara Falls State Park. Launching in December of 2023, this is a wonderful way for your family to enjoy the views of Niagara Falls while learning about the incredible history that has taken place in the Niagara region.
CEO and seasoned tour guide Nick Hurd said, “If you have ever heard the song, ‘Walking in a winter wonderland', once you have been to Niagara Falls while the trees are glistening, you will never think of one without the other after experiencing this tour.”
For those seeking some extra adventure, there will also be a bundled tour option that will have Cave of the Wind tickets ready to experience with the walking tour. So, bundle up and prepare for some festive fun here in Niagara Falls, USA because Santa is coming to town!
About Niagara Falls Adventures
Niagara Falls Adventures is a local tour company with highly trained expert guides who are passionate about bringing the best of Niagara Falls, USA to its visitors. Founded in 2017, Niagara Falls Adventures has won multiple awards including the Golden Buffalo winner for Best Tour Guide in America and Adventure Tour Company of the Year by Travel & Hospitality Awards. Highly rated by its visitors, they welcome more than 20,000 guests each year and ensure they have the best experience possible in the Niagara region. There are many ways to experience the wonder of Niagara Falls, and Niagara Falls Adventures offers multiple options to experience it in new and exciting ways. Please visit Niagarafallsadventure.com for more information about tour options.
Please contact marketing coordinator Sarah Nowakowski at Sarah.Nowakowski@NiagaraFallsAdventures.com for more information.
