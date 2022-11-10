Pat Boone Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at AFM 2022
ReelWorks Studios, Media Play News, and BMG-Global Team-Up to Honor a LegendSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE MULLIGAN FILM, produced by ReelWorks Studios and starring Pat Boone, earned him a lifetime achievement award presented by Media Play News at an event held at AFM in his honor. THE MULLIGAN adds to the slate of projects committed to family values Pat has been involved in. The event took place on the evening of November 3rd at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, CA, during the American Film Market.
The film prompting this award, THE MULLIGAN, is a story about an intensely driven CEO, Paul McAlister, who is successful in everything—except life. He is separated from his wife and estranged from his son, but Paul’s steely-eyed focus remains solely on his next boardroom mega-deal. However, like an errant tee shot on a difficult hole, Paul’s life could use a do-over … a “mulligan.” With the help of a new friend known as "the Old Pro,” played by Pat Boone, Paul is challenged to focus more on his priorities and purpose than on pitching and putting. Desperate to make something good out of a bad situation, Paul discovers he needs the ultimate mulligan. The film is based on the popular book by Wally Armstrong and Ken Blanchard.
Pat Boone, the actor, singer, author, and songwriter, began his career in entertainment when he emceed a talent show in Nashville, Tennessee. His first professional recording was made in 1955. Over the years, he has had many hit songs ("Moody River,” "Speedy Gonzales,” "Bernadine") and has appeared in countless films. He has also served as a Northeastern Institute for Christian Education board member. Pat was honored at the event for his “Lifetime Commitment to Family Values Content.”
“Pat Boone was the perfect actor to play the character of “the old pro” … his energy and experience on set were contagious for everyone around him. His character is the movie’s heart and soul, sending a message of second chances… God’s redemption and grace.” —Rick Eldridge, Producer, ReelWorks Studios.
BMG-Global is proud to be a partner with ReelWorks Studios for the distribution of the film.
