Clean Eatz Kitchen Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Sioux Falls Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce its new sponsorship with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Skyforce is one of 17 G League teams that have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.

“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Sioux Falls Skfyorce. It’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited the Skyforce recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO Jason Nista.

Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the the Skyforce with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes,” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian Crystal Zabka-Belsy.

“We are looking forward to the partnership with Clean Eatz Kitchen this season,” said Skyforce Strength and Conditioning Coach Matt Houston. “This is a great nutritional resource and we are thankful that they can help take us to the next level physically and mentally.”

About Sioux Falls Skyforce
The Sioux Falls Skyforce is the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami HEAT. Established in 1989, the Skyforce is one of the longest-running minor league basketball teams in the nation. The Skyforce prides itself on developing young players, giving fans in attendance a glimpse at NBA-level basketball as well as providing family-friendly entertainment for all who attend games.

About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.

support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-399-2334

Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
+1 9103992334
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com

