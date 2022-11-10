Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - November 10, 2022
Top news this edition has Statistics Canada reporting that September building permits saw the largest recorded monthly decline ever. Both the residential and the non-residential sector posted declines. The total value of building permits in the third quarter of decreased 6.3% to $33.7 billion after three consecutive quarterly increases.
The top video is courtesy of LNG Canada who give us their Fall 2022 update highlighting their 3,400 on site workers who have entered the above-ground construction phase. The tank, cooling towers and trestle are moving towards completion by the end of the year. After receiving the occupancy permit, the first group was also able to move into the main admin building.
More content shares from members include:
• Bridgit - 40 Largest construction companies in Canada
• Lowe’s Canada - Lowe’s Canada launches PROvember in its Lowe’s, RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores
• BODAQ | Nelcos Distribution - Design Studio Refinishing | Benefit from Bodaq Interior Film
• Skyline Group - Rooftop Safety Compliance Part 1 – Gaining Safe Access to Your Roof
• Nesbitt Training - Attraction and Retention in a Post-Pandemic World
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Bulletin 281: Fire Alarm System Audible and Visual Devices
• OnTraccr Technologies - 5 Key Elements of a Successful Safety Program
• CarbonCure Technologies - Webinar – A Producer’s Guide to CarbonCure: Common Myths Debunked
• MarShield - Gamma Ray Attenuation Properties of Common Shielding Materials
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Webinar: What is Silica and Why is it a Workplace Hazard?
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Crowns International Plumbing Champions at WorldSkills Competition 2022
• Continental Automated Buildings Association - Charles Pelletier of Distech Controls is named to the CABA Board of Directors
• Procore Technologies - Procore Announces Innovations to Address Challenges Associated with Payments, Preconstruction and Labour Shortage
• STACK Construction Technologies - How to Win More Construction Bids with STACK
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - The Greenroom Podcast: Episode 2
