Nazmiyal Auctions Presents Antique Turkish Oushak Rug, Haji Jalili Tabriz Rug, and French Art Deco Carpets This November

Antique Turkish Oushak Rug 14 ft 10 in x 10 ft 6 in (4.52 m x 3.2 m)

Large Antique Turkish Oushak Rug 15 ft x 12 ft (4.57 m x 3.66 m)

Large Antique Turkish Oushak Rug 18 ft 1 in x 15 ft 10 in (5.51 m x 4.82 m)

Antique Persian Serapi Area Rug 13 ft 4 in x 9 ft 2 in (4.06 m x 2.79 m)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antique room-sized carpets and rugs from Persia, Turkey, Europe, and Asia will soon be available in Nazmiyal Auctions’ No Reserve Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug sale. The live auction will begin on November 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST. Nearly 150 curated lots will cross the block in this event.

An antique Turkish Oushak rug dating back to circa 1900 is among the top items (lot #7016; estimate: USD 30,000 – $40,000). Long a world center for rugmaking, the Oushak region experienced a second rise to prominence around the turn of the 20th century. Artisans returned to desirable arabesques and angular patterns to create room-size spreads. The available antique Turkish Oushak rug measures 14 feet 10 inches by 10 feet 6 inches. It uses muted shades of red and cream. A structured pattern of flowers and arabesques covers the entire piece.
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-turkish-oushak-rug-14-ft-10-in-x-10-ft-6-in-4-52-m-x-3-2-m-3856900

Another large antique Turkish Oushak rug is lot #7141, an example that measures 15 feet by 12 feet (estimate: $30,000 – $40,000).
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/large-antique-turkish-oushak-rug-15-ft-x-12-ft-4-57-m-x-3-66-m-3857013

It features a striking pumpkin orange shade along the outer border. Lot #7045 is a notable Oushak rug from circa 1910 (estimate: $10,000 – $15,000). Featuring a central diamond medallion, this carpet bears scattered star shapes that add depth and perspective.
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/large-antique-turkish-oushak-rug-18-ft-1-in-x-15-ft-10-in-5-51-m-x-4-82-m-3891218

A selection of antique and vintage Persian area rugs will also come to the market with Nazmiyal Auctions this November. A key lot among these carpets is an antique Persian Serapi rug from the early 20th century (lot #7010; estimate: $20,000 – $40,000). Rich reds and pinks dominate this example, while deep shades of blue accent the geometric pattern.
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-persian-serapi-area-rug-13-ft-4-in-x-9-ft-2-in-4-06-m-x-2-79-m-3856894

Bidders can also consider an antique Haji Jalili Tabriz rug that measures 12 feet 4 inches by 9 feet 3 inches (lot #7074; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000). It features a finely detailed pattern with intricate flowers laid over a cream and orange background.
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-haji-jalili-persian-tabriz-rug-12-ft-4-in-x-9-ft-3-in-3-76-m-x-2-82-m-3856952

European rugs in the catalog include a large antique French Art Deco rug (lot #7060; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000), an antique bright yellow Spanish carpet (lot #7144; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000), and a vintage Swedish kilim from the studio of Märta Måås-Fjetterström (lot #7126; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000).

The auction will also include the following vintage rugs:

An antique Persian Garous design Bidjar rug (lot #7149; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000)
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-persian-garous-design-bidjar-rug-11-ft-x-7-ft-6-in-3-35-m-x-2-29-m-3857021

An Agra Indian rug with a detailed allover pattern (lot #7042; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000)
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-agra-indian-rug-10-ft-5-in-x-10-ft-3-in-3-17-m-x-3-12-m-3856923

An antique English needlepoint rug with a floral design (lot #7056; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-english-needlepoint-rug-7-ft-9-in-x-6-ft-3-in-2-36-m-x-1-9-m-3856934

A cloud band design oval Chinese dragon rug (lot #7084; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-cloud-band-design-oval-chinese-dragon-rug-11-ft-7-in-x-9-ft-3-53-m-x-2-74-m-3856959

An antique striped Shirvan Caucasian rug (lot #7000; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/online-auctions/nazmiyal-auction/antique-shirvan-caucasian-rug-5-ft-9-in-x-3-ft-9-in-1-75-m-x-1-14-m-3856884

Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug sales each year. Nazmiyal Auctions’ staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.

The No Reserve Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug auction will begin at 11:00 AM EST on November 13, 2022. View the complete catalog and register to place a bid by visiting Nazmiyal Auctions’ website.

