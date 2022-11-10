Nazmiyal Auctions Presents Antique Turkish Oushak Rug, Haji Jalili Tabriz Rug, and French Art Deco Carpets This November
Nazmiyal Auctions Presents Antique Turkish Oushak Rug, Haji Jalili Tabriz Rug, and French Art Deco Carpets This NovemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antique room-sized carpets and rugs from Persia, Turkey, Europe, and Asia will soon be available in Nazmiyal Auctions’ No Reserve Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug sale. The live auction will begin on November 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST. Nearly 150 curated lots will cross the block in this event.
An antique Turkish Oushak rug dating back to circa 1900 is among the top items (lot #7016; estimate: USD 30,000 – $40,000). Long a world center for rugmaking, the Oushak region experienced a second rise to prominence around the turn of the 20th century. Artisans returned to desirable arabesques and angular patterns to create room-size spreads. The available antique Turkish Oushak rug measures 14 feet 10 inches by 10 feet 6 inches. It uses muted shades of red and cream. A structured pattern of flowers and arabesques covers the entire piece.
Another large antique Turkish Oushak rug is lot #7141, an example that measures 15 feet by 12 feet (estimate: $30,000 – $40,000).
It features a striking pumpkin orange shade along the outer border. Lot #7045 is a notable Oushak rug from circa 1910 (estimate: $10,000 – $15,000). Featuring a central diamond medallion, this carpet bears scattered star shapes that add depth and perspective.
A selection of antique and vintage Persian area rugs will also come to the market with Nazmiyal Auctions this November. A key lot among these carpets is an antique Persian Serapi rug from the early 20th century (lot #7010; estimate: $20,000 – $40,000). Rich reds and pinks dominate this example, while deep shades of blue accent the geometric pattern.
Bidders can also consider an antique Haji Jalili Tabriz rug that measures 12 feet 4 inches by 9 feet 3 inches (lot #7074; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000). It features a finely detailed pattern with intricate flowers laid over a cream and orange background.
European rugs in the catalog include a large antique French Art Deco rug (lot #7060; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000), an antique bright yellow Spanish carpet (lot #7144; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000), and a vintage Swedish kilim from the studio of Märta Måås-Fjetterström (lot #7126; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000).
The auction will also include the following vintage rugs:
An antique Persian Garous design Bidjar rug (lot #7149; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000)
An Agra Indian rug with a detailed allover pattern (lot #7042; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000)
An antique English needlepoint rug with a floral design (lot #7056; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
A cloud band design oval Chinese dragon rug (lot #7084; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
An antique striped Shirvan Caucasian rug (lot #7000; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
Founded in 1980, Nazmiyal offers one of the largest carpet collections in New York City. Nazmiyal maintains a Manhattan gallery while offering several carpet and rug sales each year. Nazmiyal Auctions’ staff has expertise in vintage rugs, contemporary carpets, and everything in between.
The No Reserve Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug auction will begin at 11:00 AM EST on November 13, 2022. View the complete catalog and register to place a bid by visiting Nazmiyal Auctions’ website.
