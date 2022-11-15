Belgian manufacturer of industrial automation and building technology equipment selects Jedox for core planning solution
Jedox helps VMA up its game through automated budgeting and forecasting capabilities
In order to remain competitive, even companies specializing in automation need automated internal processes.”FREIBURG, GERMANY, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning needs of organizations across the world, announced today that VMA, the Belgium-based company specializing in industrial automation and building technologies, has selected Jedox for its core planning, budgeting and forecasting activities because of its seamless integration with Microsoft Excel, Dynamics and PowerBI.
“We sought to automate our budgeting, forecasting and business review processes, directly linking to ERP data with an eye on forecasts at the project level as well as on departmental costs and overheads. This is essential for improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of the review process to facilitate better decision-making without endless discussions about data source, quality and completeness," states Thomas Ducamp, Chief Financial Officer at VMA.
"After a thorough analysis of the competition, we happily chose Jedox for its array of integrated functionalities, the Excel front end, its presence through local partners supporting the implementation as well as its flexible licensing that was well-matched for our needs and existing processes," he adds.
With more than 50 years of experience, nearly 1,000 employees and an annual turnover amounting 220 million euros, VMA is a global player in the industrial automation sector, including automotive robotics, processing & manufacturing technologies, facilities management and refrigeration. Its industrial automation activity coincides with its building technologies segment, which designs, installs and maintains all technologies in buildings and implements building management software to improve user convenience. By simplifying their business complexities, Jedox offers companies an easy-to-implement EPM solution with an unmatchable data integration for an enterprise-wide plan that provides adaptability, and simplified solutions for their business.
“In order to remain competitive, even companies specializing in automation need automated internal processes,” says Jonathan Wood, Chief Revenue Officer at Jedox. “Now equipped now with the ability to respond in real-time to changes in the marketplace with Jedox, VMA can continue being an industrial automation leader with a seamless, adaptable planning solution.”
