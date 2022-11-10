Preppers 2022: Top Ten Survival Items
EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of people stocking up for the future has skyrocketed in recent years. CBS News released a new 60 Minutes documentary on preppers in 2022, showing prepping as a mainstream practice with growing popularity. Why has this happened? It's simple: with climate change impacting natural disasters, a global financial and supply chain crisis, and institution failures, there is more reason than ever to protect our families. ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food supply, is helping millions of households prepare for emergencies with the essentials like backup food, water, and power.
A former university professor, Bradley Garrett, wrote a book two years ago about prepping, then became a convert himself, saying, "Our country doesn't have the infrastructure anymore to be able to deal with emergencies in a meaningful way."
There is more diversity in prepping now because people understand the importance of having backup food, water, and power. Parents, grandparents, college students, business owners, and more are all taking advantage of stocking up before disaster strikes so they can have peace of mind. There's no need for big fancy bunkers to survive. You can make your circumstances more resilient by having the bare minimum.
ReadyWise makes preparing simple with a one-stop shop for short-term and long-term emergency food supply options, emergency supplies, and water storage and filtration. Their innovative freeze-dried meals will give anyone an advantage in emergencies because they are easy to prepare by adding water. ReadyWise meals also have an extended shelf life of up to 25 years, so you don't have to worry about expiration dates. They even have their Pre-Black Friday Sale now, so you can shop early access deals and prepare your family for the holidays or give the gift of preparedness.
Many preppers preoccupy themselves with the thought of events that could bring chaos to civilization, like massive power grid failure from a solar storm or nuclear attack. "The current estimate from the government is it would take two years to rebuild the grid," says Bradley Garrett. "And preppers say it's 72 hours to animals meaning that it takes about three days for people to totally lose it.
Although everyone should have at least three days' worth of food and water, ReadyWise suggests having enough food for each family member for a month. Here are the top ten survival items that will help you in an emergency!
1. 4 Week Supply – 2 Bucket Bundle (Provides one person with 298 servings of food at 1,900 calories a day)
2. Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle (Removes up to 99.99% of pollutants for up to 100 gallons of filtered water)
3. Wise Choice Bundle (This customer-favorite bundle has a great variety of breakfasts, entrees, meat, fruits, vegetables, milk, and egg buckets)
4. Survival Backpacks (These are great bug-out bags to be evacuation ready)
5. #10 Cans (Single ingredient items with an extended shelf life perfect for everyday cooking or emergencies)
6. Generator and Solar Power Bundle (Portable power supply to power up your life designed to provide tough environmental protection.)
7. 72-Hour Emergency Food Kit (Includes breakfast, lunch/dinner, and drinks for one person for three days)
8. 360 Servings Freeze-Dried Coffee (100% Colombian coffee to provide you with quick energy and focus)
9. Basic 3-Month Emergency Food Bundle (A variety of buckets and 72-hour food kits with over 2,000 calories per day for 90 days)
10. The M.O.A.B. – THE MOTHER OF ALL BUNDLES (This is for the mother of all disasters and is popular among celebrities. This bundle includes five years' worth of emergency food supply!)
About ReadyWise:
ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps its customers prepare their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise products, visit www.ReadyWise.com.
