StroomX Education Partners with Winnow Digital Services to Boost Franchise Network Digital Marketing

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, SAN MATEO COUNTY, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StroomX Education, a leading global STEM training company for children between the ages of 3 - 13+, today announced that it is partnering with Winnow Digital Services (“WinnowPro”), a leading-edge Silicon Valley digital technology company, to leverage WinnowPro’s marketing expertise for their global network of over 400 franchisees across 40 countries.

Under the partnership, StroomX will subsidize social media and ad services offered by Winnow Digital Services to their Bricks 4 Kidz franchisee owners. The intent of this relationship is to leverage the technology backed digital marketing expertise of WinnowPro to help franchise owners affordably improve awareness of their businesses in their local area and create growth.

The pandemic has been a trying time for all brick-and-mortar businesses especially in-person children's growth programs. As the world recovers from the effects of the pandemic and adjusts to ongoing times of change and uncertainty, Stroomx has been looking for ways to support their franchise owners to grow their business. “We have worked with Winnow Digital Services for some time, both at the corporate and franchise level. We have found in them a valuable partner that we are looking to offer to our network” Christopher Rego, CEO, StroomX LLC.

WinnowPro is looking forward to extending its unique expertise both on social media and search platforms to provide a competitive edge to Bricks 4 Kidz franchisees. “Over the past 25 years’ our group companies have partnered with leading organizations such as Microsoft, CompTIA, ETS and others in the field of education. We are glad to bring this experience and our digital expertise to Bricks 4 Kidz franchisees and are excited to expand our relationship to benefit the brand globally” David Saedi, CEO, Winnow Digital Services.

About Winnow Digital Services

WinnowPro is a Silicon Valley based technology provider of readily accessible next generation Digital Marketing tools & technology-powered services for efficient resource allocation and results management to bridge the gap between changing customer expectations and traditional sales & marketing practices.

About StroomX Education:

StroomX Education, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 35 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs for more than 13 years.